  4. MLB roundup: Jazz Chisholm Jr. helps Yankees outlast Phillies

Yankees won their fourth game in a row
Yankees won their fourth game in a rowReuters
Gleyber Torres (27) hit a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. (26) belted two more home runs and the New York Yankees defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 on Tuesday.

Aaron Judge added three hits and Anthony Volpe had two hits for the Yankees, who won their fourth game in a row. Chisholm, acquired from the Miami Marlins on Saturday, finished with five RBIs on the night, and he has four home runs over his past two games.

Gerrit Cole was scratched as the Yankees' starter because of what the team called "general body fatigue." Reliever Michael Tonkin (4-4) earned the win.

Austin Hays homered, singled and knocked in four runs for the Phillies, who have dropped three straight. Orion Kerkering (2-2) took the loss.

Check out the game summary here.

Mets 2, Twins 0

Sean Manaea and a pair of relievers combined on a two-hitter for host New York, which beat Minnesota in the middle game of a three-game interleague series.

J.D. Martinez had two hits, including a fourth-inning RBI single, and Mark Vientos hit a fifth-inning homer as New York improved to 17-9 this month. Manaea (7-4) gave up the two hits and walked one while striking out 11 over seven innings.

Twins rookie David Festa (1-2) took the hard-luck loss after giving up the two runs on three hits over five innings.

Rays 9, Marlins 3

Ben Rortvedt and Yandy Diaz delivered two-run singles during a five-run sixth inning and Tampa Bay pulled away for a win against Miami in the opener of a two-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Christopher Morel homered in his first game with the Rays since being traded from the Chicago Cubs. Rays starter Jeffrey Springs made his first major league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2023. He allowed two runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Tyler Alexander (4-3) earned the win after yielding one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Emmanuel Rivera and Jake Burger homered and Nick Fortes had three hits for the Marlins.

Braves 5, Brewers 1

Bryce Elder took a shutout into the seventh inning after being recalled from the minors and Jarred Kelenic celebrated his homecoming with a homer and a double to lead visiting Atlanta past Milwaukee.

Kelenic, a native of nearby Waukesha, Wis., doubled during a four-run third that put the Braves up 4-0. He then made it 5-0 in the fourth with his 12th homer of the season. Elder (2-4) allowed one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Brewers right-hander Joe Ross (2-5), making his first big-league start since May 20, allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings.

Catch up on all the results here.

