MLB roundup: Manny Machado homers twice as Padres thrash Red Sox

Manny Machado (31) homered twice on Saturday to help the San Diego Padres stretch their winning streak to five games with an 11-1 victory over the host Boston Red Sox.

Machado hit a two-run home run in the third inning and added a three-run homer in the fifth. He has 10 home runs this season. San Diego also received a solo home run from Jackson Merrill (his 12th blast of the season) and a two-run shot from Brett Sullivan (his first). The Padres have 20 home runs in their last 10 games.

Three of the four home runs came against Boston starter Tanner Houck (7-6), who turned 28 on Saturday. Houck had allowed two home runs in 103 1/3 innings this season entering Saturday's game. Houck surrendered eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He began the day leading the American League in ERA (2.18), but his ERA rose to 2.67.

San Diego starter Michael King (6-5) tossed six innings to earn the win. The right-hander gave up a run on five hits, struck out six and walked one. Jarren Duran accounted for Boston's run with his eighth homer, a solo shot in the sixth.

Will Smith's tiebreaking two-run double and Jason Heyward's two-run triple keyed a seven-run explosion in the 11th inning that propelled visiting Los Angeles past San Francisco.

Smith's double to the fence off San Francisco's Sean Hjelle (3-2) got the uprising going. Freddie Freeman hit an RBI double and Chris Taylor added an RBI single before Heyward lashed his triple to right. Earlier, Shohei Ohtani clubbed his NL-best 26th homer of the season. Ryan Yarbrough pitched a perfect 11th in a non-save situation to secure a win for Daniel Hudson (5-1), who allowed the Giants' game-tying run in the 10th.

Matt Chapman went 3-for-5 for the Giants, who won Friday's series opener 5-3 on Brett Wisely's walk-off two-run homer.

Kevin Pillar hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning to lift Los Angeles to its sixth consecutive win by edging Detroit in Anaheim, Calif.

Taylor Ward began the inning as the automatic runner and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Pillar followed with his hit off Jason Foley (2-2). Ben Joyce (1-0), the last of four Los Angeles relievers who each tossed a scoreless inning, pitched the 10th to earn the victory.

Jake Rogers drove in three runs for the Tigers, two coming on his sixth homer of the season. Logan O'Hoppe clubbed his 12th for the Angels.

Paul DeJong finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead Chicago past visiting Colorado.

DeJong's homer was one of four for the White Sox, joining Lenyn Sosa, Luis Robert Jr. and Korey Lee. Chicago scored 11 unanswered runs after trailing 3-0 and won a third straight game for just the third time this season.

Brendan Rodgers tallied two hits for the Rockies, including a solo home run, as Colorado dropped its fifth straight.