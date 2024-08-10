Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Matt Olson lifts Braves over Rockies to snap losing streak

MLB roundup: Matt Olson lifts Braves over Rockies to snap losing streak

Atlanta beat Colorado for the 14th time in the past 16 games
Atlanta beat Colorado for the 14th time in the past 16 gamesReuters
Matt Olson (30) hit a grand slam and two-run shot to drive in a career-high six runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 11-8 in Denver on Saturday night.

Jorge Soler had three hits, including a homer, and Marcell Ozuna also went deep for Atlanta. Pierce Johnson (5-4) got the win in relief and Raisel Iglesias picked up his 24th save.

The Braves ended a six-game losing streak and beat Colorado for the 14th time in the past 16 games.

Rockies batters struck out 14 times despite Sam Hilliard driving in a career-best five runs with a homer and two doubles. Hunter Goodman, Brenton Doyle and Brendan Rodgers had two hits each for Colorado.

Athletics 1, Blue Jays 0

Brent Rooker hit a home run, Osvaldo Bido allowed two hits in six innings and visiting Oakland defeated Toronto.

Bido (3-3) allowed one walk with five strikeouts and one hit batter. Shea Langeliers had four hits for the Athletics, who gained a split of the first two of the three-game series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hit streak to 22 games with a first-inning single for the Blue Jays. It matches his career best set in 2022. Toronto's Yariel Rodriguez (1-5) allowed one run, five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Yankees 8, Rangers 0 (Game 1)

Aaron Judge collected three hits and reached base four times, Austin Wells tied a career high with four RBIs and host New York beat Texas in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Yankees won for the ninth time in 12 games after their 10-23 slide from June 15 to July 26.

The Rangers lost for the 10th time in 13 games since winning five straight from July 21 to 25 to get within a game of .500. Texas was blanked for the sixth time, left the bases loaded in the second and stranded two apiece in the third and fourth.

Rangers 9, Yankees 4 (Game 2)

Corey Seager hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run sixth inning as visiting Texas capitalized on Gerrit Cole's departure and beat New York to salvage the second game of a doubleheader.

Seager's blast gave him 25 homers for the third straight season and the fourth time in his 10-year career. It was Seager's fourth long ball in six games.

Cole allowed one run on six hits in 5 1/3 innings before exiting. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner struck out 10, walked two and threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of 23 hitters.

Catch up on all the results here.

Mentions
BaseballMLBAtlanta BravesColorado RockiesOakland AthleticsToronto Blue JaysNew York YankeesTexas RangersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Dodgers rally in the ninth for five-run comeback against Rockies
MLB roundup: Carlos Correa hits five as Twins trounce Rockies
MLB roundup: The Dodgers' four-homer inning sinks the Rangers
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Manny Machado and Padres defeat Marlins in 10th to extend run
MLB roundup: Mitch Haniger and M's post walk-off win over Tigers
MLB roundup: Kyle Schwarber's three homers lift Phillies past Dodgers
MLB roundup: White Sox sink end 21-game losing treak with win over Oakland
MLB roundup: White Sox lose 21st straight game to tie AL record
MLB roundup: White Sox become the seventh team in history to lose 20 times in a row
MLB roundup: Mariners cap comeback over Phillies with walk-off walk
MLB roundup: Giants' Blake Snell throws no-hitter in win over Reds
MLB roundup: Cubs rally to walk off Cardinals, Royals cruise past Tigers
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: USA beat hosts France in men's basketball final as stars deliver
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United closing in on Bayern duo, Fulham make Andersen bid
Manchester City win Community Shield after edging rivals Manchester United on penalties
Tottenham announce signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings