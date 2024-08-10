MLB roundup: Matt Olson lifts Braves over Rockies to snap losing streak

Atlanta beat Colorado for the 14th time in the past 16 games

Matt Olson (30) hit a grand slam and two-run shot to drive in a career-high six runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 11-8 in Denver on Saturday night.

Jorge Soler had three hits, including a homer, and Marcell Ozuna also went deep for Atlanta. Pierce Johnson (5-4) got the win in relief and Raisel Iglesias picked up his 24th save.

The Braves ended a six-game losing streak and beat Colorado for the 14th time in the past 16 games.

Rockies batters struck out 14 times despite Sam Hilliard driving in a career-best five runs with a homer and two doubles. Hunter Goodman, Brenton Doyle and Brendan Rodgers had two hits each for Colorado.

Brent Rooker hit a home run, Osvaldo Bido allowed two hits in six innings and visiting Oakland defeated Toronto.

Bido (3-3) allowed one walk with five strikeouts and one hit batter. Shea Langeliers had four hits for the Athletics, who gained a split of the first two of the three-game series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hit streak to 22 games with a first-inning single for the Blue Jays. It matches his career best set in 2022. Toronto's Yariel Rodriguez (1-5) allowed one run, five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Aaron Judge collected three hits and reached base four times, Austin Wells tied a career high with four RBIs and host New York beat Texas in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Yankees won for the ninth time in 12 games after their 10-23 slide from June 15 to July 26.

The Rangers lost for the 10th time in 13 games since winning five straight from July 21 to 25 to get within a game of .500. Texas was blanked for the sixth time, left the bases loaded in the second and stranded two apiece in the third and fourth.

Corey Seager hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run sixth inning as visiting Texas capitalized on Gerrit Cole's departure and beat New York to salvage the second game of a doubleheader.

Seager's blast gave him 25 homers for the third straight season and the fourth time in his 10-year career. It was Seager's fourth long ball in six games.

Cole allowed one run on six hits in 5 1/3 innings before exiting. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner struck out 10, walked two and threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of 23 hitters.