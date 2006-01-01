MLB roundup: Mets down Nationals after wild 10th inning, Rockies edge Brewers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Mets down Nationals after wild 10th inning, Rockies edge Brewers

MLB roundup: Mets down Nationals after wild 10th inning, Rockies edge Brewers

New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals
New York Mets designated hitter J.D. Martinez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Washington NationalsReuters
J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning Monday night for the New York Mets, who held off the host Washington Nationals 9-7 in the opener of a four-game series.

Martinez snapped an 0-for-12 skid by homering off Hunter Harvey (2-4). The Mets added much-needed insurance when Francisco Alvarez laced a two-out RBI triple and Jose Iglesias followed with a two-run homer.

In the bottom of the inning. Washington's Jesse Winker had an RBI double and Ildemaro Vargas laced a two-run double off Tyler Jay. Reed Garrett gave up a run-scoring single to Keibert Ruiz but struck out Luis Garcia Jr., representing the potential winning run, for his fourth save.

Jake Diekman (2-2) got the win and Mark Vientos, Harrison Bader and Alvarez had two hits apiece for New York. Ruiz finished with three hits while Joey Meneses had two hits and two RBIs for Washington.

Rockies 8 Brewers 7 (10 innings)

Jake Cave hit a walk-off single with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Colorado over Milwaukee in Denver.

Brenton Doyle had two home runs and a double and three RBIs, Charlie Blackmon celebrated his 38th birthday with a homer and a single and Brendan Rodgers, Nolan Jones and Cave each had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies.

William Contreras went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two runs, Christian Yelich tripled and had two hits and two runs and Willy Adames went 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Brewers.

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake Cave hits a walk off single in the tenth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers
Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake Cave hits a walk off single in the tenth inning against the Milwaukee BrewersReuters

Astros 3 Blue Jays 1

Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run home run, Jeremy Pena added a solo shot and visiting Houston defeated Toronto.

Alex Bregman had two hits for the Astros, who have won 10 of their past 11 and are 3-1 to open a 10-game road trip.

Ernie Clement hit a solo homer on Canada Day for the Blue Jays, who are 2-3 on their eight-game homestand.

Follow MLB on Flashscore.

Mentions
American SportsBaseballMLBNew York MetsWashington NationalsColorado RockiesToronto Blue JaysHouston AstrosMilwaukee Brewers
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Surging Astros cool off Mets in 11th, Giants smash Dodgers
MLB roundup: Carlos Correa hits five as Twins trounce Rockies
MLB roundup: Dodgers rally in the ninth for five-run comeback against Rockies
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Manny Machado homers twice as Padres thrash Red Sox
MLB roundup: Giants beat Dodgers after mourning Orlando Cepeda
MLB roundup: Orioles beat Rangers to tie for AL East lead with Yankees
MLB roundup: Rookie Gavin Stone impresses as Dodgers blank White Sox
MLB roundup: Guardians top O's to claim their seventh straight win
MLB roundup: Phillies post triple play in rout of Tigers, Rays edge Mariners
MLB roundup: Cardinals' Sonny Gray baffles Giants, Rangers complete sweep
MLB roundup: Rockies win on 1st walk-off pitch clock violation
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Costa saves three straight in shootout as Portugal advance past Slovenia
Transfer News LIVE: Batshuayi makes shock move, Chelsea & Barcelona to fight over Williams
Sabalenka and Azarenka pull out of Wimbledon with shoulder injuries
England's Bellingham investigated after crotch gesture in EURO 2024 win over Slovakia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings