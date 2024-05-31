MLB roundup: Nats' Trevor Williams beats Braves to stay undefeated

Washington secured their third win of the four-game set

Trevor Williams (32) continued the visiting Washington Nationals' streak of stellar starting pitching by throwing 5 2/3 strong innings in a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, their third win of the four-game set between the National League East rivals.

Williams (5-0) allowed one run on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Williams joined Stephen Strasburg (8-0) as the only two Nationals starters to avoid a loss through their first 11 starts.

The Nationals scored three times in the third inning. Joey Meneses delivered a two-out, two-run double to right field. He came around to score on a double by Jesse Winker.

Atlanta starter Ray Kerr (1-2) worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts. Jarred Kelenic tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Michael Harris II. Marcel Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a double and has reached base in his past 23 games.

Juan Soto's three-run triple highlighted a five-run seventh inning, helping New York to an easy win over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Aaron Judge's two-homer gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead. Judge's home run was his 24th extra-base hit of the month (12 homers, 12 doubles), tying Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig for the Yankees record for extra-base hits in May.

The Yankees' Carlos Rodon (7-2) gave up three runs on three hits in six innings. The Angels' Patrick Sandoval (2-8) gave up two runs on two hits in six innings. Logan O'Hoppe homered for Los Angeles.

Richie Palacios lined a walk-off single in the 12th inning as Tampa Bay won its three-game series against Oakland in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Jose Siri went deep twice and Isaac Paredes added one as the Rays finished 3-6 on their homestand. Siri's home run in the ninth inning forced extras before each team scored a run in the 10th. Richard Lovelady (1-3) got the win with a scoreless 12th.

The Athletics' Shea Langeliers homered, doubled and drove in two, and Abraham Toro and JJ Bleday had three hits apiece.

Gary Sanchez hit the go-ahead homer and drove in three runs as Milwaukee beat visiting Chicago to take three of four in the series.

Sanchez jumped on a 3-2 sweeper from Cubs reliever Tyson Miller and crushed it 422 feet into the shaded seats beyond the centre field wall, driving in Christian Yelich ahead of him. Blake Perkins finished with two hits and an RBI for the Brewers.

The Cubs' Seiya Suzuki crushed a two-run homer off Brewers lefty Bryan Hudson (4-0) in the seventh to tie the game at 3. Christopher Morel tied it at 4 in the eighth with a solo shot off Hudson, and Cody Bellinger also went deep.