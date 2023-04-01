MLB roundup: Orioles pound Yankees, Mets thrash Diamondbacks and Cardinals edge Marlins

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson produced a spectacular solo home run to give his side the perfect start against the Yankees.

Gunnar Henderson homered twice, collected four hits in his first four at-bats and went 4-for-7 as the visiting Baltimore Orioles cruised to a 14-1 rout of the New York Yankees on Thursday night for a split of a four-game series.

Henderson opened the game with a homer off Luis Severino (1-4), singled in the second and in the Orioles' seven-run third, then added his second homer during Baltimore's five-run fourth.

Ryan O'Hearn drove in four runs, with three of the RBIs coming on a pair of hits in the third inning. Baltimore's Kyle Bradish (5-4) gave up three hits in six innings. Bradish got the big run support after exiting a game without a single run of support from the Orioles' offence for the sixth time on Saturday when Baltimore took a 1-0 loss to Minnesota.

Severino was rocked for seven runs and 10 hits -- one shy of his career high -- in 2 2/3 innings. He has allowed 16 runs and 19 hits in his two most recent outings, spanning 6 2/3 innings. The Yankees ended the game with utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the mound for the fourth time this season.

Francisco Lindor had the first five-hit game of his career and Carlos Carrasco pitched eight stellar innings to help New York roll over Arizona and finish a three-game sweep in Phoenix.

Lindor homered, had two triples and scored three times to lead a 17-hit attack as New York won its fifth straight game. Pete Alonso and Francisco Alvarez each homered and drove in three runs for New York. Carrasco (3-3) allowed three hits and one walk. He struck out four and left after 96 pitches.

Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll departed in the seventh inning with an apparent right shoulder injury. It is the second time in a week in which Carroll injured the shoulder. He is expected to have an MRI exam on Friday. Arizona has lost four straight games and eight of its last 12.

Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy hit home runs, Julio Urias went six strong innings, and host Los Angeles turned back Pittsburgh.

Urias (6-5) gave up two runs on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts as he looked more like his former self while making his second start since returning from a seven-week absence because of a hamstring injury.

Rookie Nick Gonzales had a two-run double for the Pirates, who lost for the fifth time in their past six games following a four-game winning streak. The Dodgers won three games in the four-game series and took the season series 4-3 despite dropping a three-game set at Pittsburgh in April.

Consecutive RBI singles from George Springer, Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke things open in the 11th inning as visiting Toronto topped Chicago in the opener of a doubleheader.

Toronto collected six straight singles overall to fuel the rally, with just three leaving the infield. Cavan Biggio punctuated the burst with a two-run double. The Blue Jays had just one hit through the first 10 innings.

Oscar Colas and Andrew Vaughn started the Chicago 11th with a double and a single against Thomas Hatch to plate runs. Yimi Garcia got the final two outs to earn the save in a game in which the only runs came in the final inning.

Bo Bichette had four hits, Whit Merrifield smacked two solo home runs and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs as visiting Toronto secured a doubleheader sweep.

Toronto out-hit Chicago 16-9 in the nightcap. Matt Chapman, Danny Jansen, Cavan Biggio, and Guerrero added two hits apiece as the Blue Jays earned a sweep of the three-game set to finish 6-0 against the White Sox this season.

Andrew Benintendi and Seby Zavala had two hits apiece for Chicago, which has lost five of six to fall to a season-low 15 games under .500.

Andres Gimenez, Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor each blasted solo home runs to help Cleveland beat visiting Kansas City in the opener of a four-game series.

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee allowed one run and four hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked four. Eli Morgan (4-1), Enyel De Los Santos, Trevor Stephan and Nick Sandlin followed with scoreless innings apiece for the Guardians, who have won four of six to remain within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

Royals starter Jordan Lyles was aiming to win back-to-back starts after losing his first 11 decisions this season, but he departed after five innings with the score tied 1-1. He surrendered six hits, struck out five and didn't walk a batter. Drew Waters had two hits for Kansas City, which has lost four straight.

Jack Flaherty pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Nolan Arenado slugged a go-ahead home run, leading St. Louis to a win in Miami.

The Marlins fell short of completing a four-game sweep, but Luis Arraez went 3-for-5 to raise his best-in-the-majors batting average to .388. He also has 12 three-hit games this season. Flaherty (6-5) scattered nine hits, just two for extra bases. He walked two and struck out five. In two career games in Miami, Flaherty is 2-0 with 11 strikeouts in 13 scoreless innings.

Marlins rookie Eury Perez (5-3) allowed just three hits, two walks and one run in six innings. He struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.36.

Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner delivered RBI singles in the 11th inning on Thursday, lifting Philadelphia to a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Matt Strahm (5-3) tossed two scoreless innings, ending the game by getting Wander Franco to bounce into a double play. The Phillies have won 12 straight road games, while the Rays lost their season-worst fifth consecutive game.

The Phillies were able to break through in the 11th inning off Ryan Thompson (1-2), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher. Pinch runner Edmundo Sosa began the inning at second base, and with one out, Garrett Stubbs was hit by a pitch. Schwarber dribbled a run-scoring single to right, and Turner lined an RBI hit.

Javier Baez reached base four times, scored two runs and drove in two more, four pitchers combined on a shutout, and host Detroit thumped Oakland.

Jake Marisnick doubled and homered for the Tigers, who salvaged the finale of a three-game series. Kerry Carpenter added two hits and an RBI as every starter in the Tigers' lineup had at least one hit. Michael Lorenzen, the team's All-Star representative, tossed five innings. He gave up three hits and struck out four. Lorenzen (3-6) collected his first victory since May 16.

Oakland starter Hogan Harris (2-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings.

Nick Senzel made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning and then hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th as Cincinnati rallied to complete a four-game sweep over host Washington.

Cincinnati has won five straight games and 20 of 24. The Reds are 14-1 in their last 15 road contests. The Reds extended their home-run streak to 20 games, one behind the franchise record of 21, set in 1956.

With the score tied, Washington's Riley Adams doubled with one out in the ninth against Tony Santillan (1-0), but Senzel made a jumping catch at the wall in right for the second out before a pop out ended the inning. In the 10th, with Tyler Stephenson starting on second, Senzel homered off Hunter Harvey (3-4). Alexis Diaz survived an eventful 10th for his 25th save.

Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning, helping host Milwaukee overcome squandering a three-run lead in a victory over Chicago.

After the Cubs' Yan Gomes tied things with a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the eighth off J.C. Mejia (1-0), the Brewers' own reserve catcher burned his former team by clubbing a shot well into the right field seats off Michael Fulmer (0-5). Caratini's homer was his fifth of the season.

Joel Payamps worked around a lead-off single by Trey Mancini in the ninth inning to record his third save for the Brewers, who avoided a third straight defeat to split this four-game set.

Boston erased a one-run deficit by scoring six times in the seventh inning and went on to defeat visiting Texas.

Enrique Hernandez's two-run single against Grant Anderson put the Red Sox ahead 6-5 in the seventh and opened the floodgates. Christian Arroyo, Connor Wong, Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida added RBI hits as the Red Sox piled up seven hits -- six singles and a double -- against four Texas relievers in the inning.

Wong had three of Boston's 13 hits overall. Corey Seager led Texas with three hits, including his 11th home run of the season to cap the scoring in the ninth.

George Kirby carried a shutout into the seventh inning and Seattle rode two home runs from Eugenio Suarez and one from J.P. Crawford to a road win over Houston.

Kirby (8-7), added to the American League All-Star Game roster on Tuesday, recorded his 14th quality start, matching Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman for the most in the majors. The 25-year-old right-hander allowed one run on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Astros rookie right-hander Ronel Blanco (2-1) recorded a career-high nine strikeouts but was undone by the longball. Suarez had a two-run blast in the second, and an inning later, Crawford recorded his eighth homer to extend the Mariners' advantage to 3-0. Suarez added a 420-foot home run to centre off Rafael Montero in the ninth for his 11th homer this season and 14th career multi-homer game.