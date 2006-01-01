MLB roundup: Orioles top Yanks in Gerrit Cole's '24 debut, Cubs edge Giants

Cedric Mullins (29) hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning off Clay Holmes (31) as the Baltimore Orioles blew a four-run lead before holding on for a 7-6 victory over the host New York Yankees on Wednesday night, spoiling the season debut of right-hander Gerrit Cole (33).

Mullins snapped the tie by hitting a bloop single to centre field on a 1-1 pitch by Holmes (1-3) that scored automatic runner Anthony Santander ahead of the throw to the plate. Mullins stole third and gave the Orioles a 7-5 lead when catcher Jose Trevino's throw sailed into left field.

Cole allowed two runs on three hits in four-plus innings in his first start since a right elbow injury. He struck out five and walked one during his 62-pitch outing.

The Yankees lost for the fourth time in six games and played without Aaron Judge. Judge was held out as a precaution after getting hit in the left hand in the third inning on Tuesday.

Kyle Hendricks struck out a season-high eight batters in his first start in over a month as Chicago held on to beat visiting San Francisco in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Hendricks (1-4) limited the Giants to one run on two hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings in his first start since May 17. Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson each had two hits for the Cubs, and they hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fourth inning.

Jorge Soler hit a grand slam in the eighth inning for San Francisco to make it a one-run game. Right-hander Spencer Bivens (1-1) took the loss.

Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest in the majors this season, with a two-out homer in the eighth inning, and Pittsburgh edged visiting Cincinnati in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Reynolds deposited a 1-0 changeup from Nick Martinez (2-5) over the centre field wall for his 10th homer this season. Reynolds' 17-game hitting streak matches his career high.

Colin Holderman (3-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win after Mitch Keller went seven innings, allowing two hits. David Bednar retired the Reds in order in the ninth for his 16th save. Hunter Green went 6 1/3 innings for the Reds, allowing only two hits.

Sean Murphy hit two home runs and Reynaldo Lopez (5-2) pitched five scoreless innings to spark host Atlanta to a shutout of Detroit and a sweep of their three-game series.

The Braves have won three straight and six of their past seven. The Tigers have lost four in a row.

Murphy went 4-for-4 with four RBI, three runs scored and produced the fourth multi-homer game of his career. He hit a two-run homer over the brick wall in right field in the third inning, his first career hit against Tigers starter Tarik Skubal (8-3). His other homer was a two-run shot in the fifth.