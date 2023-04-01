MLB roundup: Seattle Mariners' Logan Gilbert shuts out San Francisco Giants

Seattle Mariners celebrate the win against the San Francisco Giants after the final out ninth inning

Logan Gilbert pitched Seattle's first complete-game shutout in almost four years, Mike Ford and AJ Pollock supported the right-hander with home runs and the visiting Mariners made it two in a row over the San Francisco Giants with a 6-0 victory on Tuesday.

Gilbert (6-5) needed just 105 pitches to blank the Giants on five hits without walking a batter. He struck out seven while becoming the first Mariner to throw a nine-inning shutout since Yusei Kikuchi accomplished the feat on August 18, 2019.

Ford finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, a single and his home run for Seattle, which matched its season-best streak with a fourth straight win.

The shutout loss was the eighth of the year for the Giants, whose four-game losing streak is one shy of their season-worst skid. J.D. Davis had two of San Francisco's five hits.

Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth hit back-to-back homers off Shohei Ohtani and Joe Musgrove allowed one run in seven innings as the Padres defeated Los Angeles in San Diego.

Cronenworth and Bogaerts each finished with three RBIs for a second straight game. The 4-5-6 hitters in the Padres' batting order - Manny Machado, Bogaerts and Cronenworth - went 8-for-10 with two home runs, two doubles, two walks, seven RBIs and five runs.

Before the game, the Angels announced All-Star center fielder Mike Trout will miss four to eight weeks with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. Then Ohtani (blister on right middle finger) and third baseman Anthony Rendon (left shin contusion) departed due to injuries.

Jonathan India homered twice, Brett Kennedy was a winner in his return to the majors and the visiting Cincinnati defeated the Washington in the annual July 4th game at Nationals Park.

Nick Senzel added a three-run homer for the Reds, who have won six of seven and 18 of 22. Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer had four hits each and the Reds stole six bases. India finished 3-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs.

Kennedy (1-0), who hadn't pitched in the majors since 2018, was called up from Triple-A Louisville and went five-plus innings, allowing four runs on five hits.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the fifth inning and host New York pulled away late for a victory over slumping Baltimore.

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer off Kyle Gibson (8-6) two batters into the bottom of the first and scored on Stanton's go-ahead hit. Jose Trevino ignited a three-run seventh with a solo homer off Nick Vespi.

Booed before and during each at-bat, former Yankee Aaron Hicks hit a solo homer and Adam Frazier hit a game-tying two-run homer in the fifth off Clarke Schmidt (4-6), but ultimately the Orioles lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Ryan Noda drove in the game's lone run with a two-out single in the 10th inning as visiting Oakland edged Detroit.

Oakland had just two hits, but its pitching staff held Detroit at bay. Shintaro Fujinami (5-7) struck out three in an inning of relief to get the win. Trevor May collected his sixth save.

Oakland starter JP Sears lasted a career-high 7 1/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out four without issuing a walk. Detroit starter Tarik Skubal made his season debut and didn't allow a hit or walk in four innings.

Max Kepler homered and drove in four runs and Donovan Solano had a home run, hit two doubles and scored three times to lead Minnesota over Kansas City in Minneapolis.

Byron Buxton also homered, had three hits and scored three times for the Twins, who moved back over the .500 mark with their fourth win in five games. Alex Kirilloff added a two-run single.

Bobby Witt Jr. homered and had two hits for the Royals, which lost for the eighth time in their past nine meetings with Minnesota.

Jesus Sanchez drove in four runs and Jesus Luzardo pitched six scoreless innings, leading host Miami to a drubbing of St. Louis.

Sanchez went 3-for-6, including a three-run homer. Garrett Cooper went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a homer, and Jorge Soler went 3-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs and two doubles for the Marlins.

The Cardinals, who have lost five of the past seven games, managed nine hits. However, four of those hits came in the ninth against Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, who was put in to save Miami's pitching staff.

After coughing up a late four-run lead, Chicago rallied in the 11th inning to pick up a victory at Milwaukee.

Cody Bellinger scored on Nico Hoerner's infield single in the top of the 11th before Owen Miller was thrown out at the plate in the bottom half of the inning after a Brice Turang flyout for a game-ending double play.

The 11th-inning sequence compensated for a late-game collapse, as the Cubs gave up a 6-2 lead by surrendering two runs in both the eighth and ninth.

Starling Marte had two hits, including a three-run home run, and Max Scherzer struck out nine to lead New York over Arizona in Phoenix.

Scherzer (8-2) improved to 9-0 in his career against the Diamondbacks after allowing four runs in six innings. A combined six home runs, including three served up by Scherzer, accounted for nine of the game's runs.

Rookie Corbin Carroll put the Diamondbacks ahead 1-0 in the first inning with his 18th home run of the season, and Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth. Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Alvarez later went deep for the Mets.

Cleveland catcher David Fry made a run-saving tag at home plate in the top of the 10th and then drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the inning as the Guardians walked off with a victory over visiting Atlanta.

Ozzie Albies hit two home runs, including a blast in the top of the ninth off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase that tied the game at 5-5, as the Braves had their season-best winning streak snapped at nine.

Clase was vying for what would have been his major-league-leading 25th save, but instead was stuck with his seventh blown save of the season. Shane Bieber lasted just 4 2/3 innings for the Guardians, giving up four runs.

Aaron Nola outdueled former Philadelphia teammate Zach Eflin to lead the Phillies to their first win over Tampa Bay in the past eight meetings, beating the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Over 7 1/3 innings, Nola (8-5) allowed a solo home run and four singles, striking out a season-high-tying 12 and walking one.

Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott each went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run as Philadelphia topped the Rays for the first time since April 15, 2018.

Mitch Garver hit a three-run home run and Dane Dunning pitched six strong innings as visiting Texas opened a three-game series against Boston with a victory.

Garver reached base four times - also doubling and walking twice -- and had four RBIs in the win. Dunning (8-1) limited Boston to a run on six hits.

It was a bullpen game for the Red Sox, who used six pitchers. Kaleb Ort (1-2) gave up two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning and took the loss. Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner and Christian Arroyo each had two hits for Boston.

Brandon Bielak logged seven shutout innings in his first start in two-plus weeks as host Houston downed Colorado.

Bielak (4-4), recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, produced his first scoreless start of the season while recording a career-best 21 outs.

Kris Bryant hit a solo home run in the ninth for the Rockies, who took their ninth consecutive road loss.