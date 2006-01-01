MLB roundup: Tigers overturn five-run deficit in 9th to stun Dodgers

Gio Urshela (32) blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Detroit Tigers rallied from a five-run deficit in the ninth to stun the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, 11-9, on Saturday afternoon.

Colt Keith drove in four runs and capped Detroit's rally in the ninth with a two-run homer. Will Vest (2-3) earned the victory in relief.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 200th career home run and scored three runs for the Dodgers. Justin Wrobleski, making his second career start for the Dodgers, gave up four runs (three earned) and five hits in five innings. Yohan Ramirez (0-4) surrendered Urshela's walk-off homer.

The Tigers roared back from a 9-4 deficit in the ninth. Detroit immediately began to chip away with three straight hits against Ricky Vanasco to open the inning, including Matt Vierling's two-run double.

Evan Phillips came on in relief and retired the next two batters before Carson Kelly plated Vierling with a single. Keith then drove the first pitch he saw over the wall in right-center to square the game at 9.

Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper each homered and ripped a two-run double and Tyler Phillips secured his first major league win in host Philadelphia's victory over Oakland.

Castellanos launched a two-run homer in the second inning and Harper went deep to lead off the seventh. Phillips (1-0) tossed six-plus innings, allowing four runs on six hits in his second major league appearance (first start).

Oakland's Brent Rooker homered to lead off the seventh to highlight his three-hit performance. Zack Gelof also went deep for the Athletics.

Dylan Cease allowed only one hit and struck out 11 in six shutout innings as San Diego snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over visiting Atlanta.

Cease (8-8) walked three while giving up just one hit in a start of at least six innings for the fourth time this year. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Padres. Luis Arraez and Manny Machado also had three hits apiece.

Reynaldo Lopez (7-3) took the loss after yielding 11 hits and three runs in six innings. Marcell Ozuna, whose infield single to lead off the second was the only hit off Cease, had two of the Braves' five hits.

Jose Soriano recovered from a shaky opening frame to deliver a six-inning quality start, and the bullpen held firm over the final three frames to help Los Angeles to a win against visiting Seattle.

Soriano (5-7) allowed one run on five hits, walked four and struck out five. Closer Carlos Estevez tossed a perfect ninth for his 17th save for the Angels, who have won the past two games of the four-game series.

Seattle starter George Kirby (7-7) went at least six innings for a seventh straight game, with two runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.