South Korea police investigate bomb threat at stadium hosting MLB opener

South Korea police investigate bomb threat at stadium hosting MLB opener
Police working outside the Gocheok Sky Dome
Police working outside the Gocheok Sky Dome
Reuters
South Korean police are investigating a bomb threat at the stadium where the Major League Baseball season's opening game between the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres is due to be played on Wednesday, Yonhap news reported.

The threat, written in English, was sent in an email to an official at South Korea's consulate general in Vancouver, Canada, and said the sender was a Japanese lawyer, Yonhap reported.

The police had dispatched special operations officers to make checks at the stadium but no sign of an explosive device had been detected, it said.

Officials at Seoul Metropolitan Police and Guro Police Station in the district where the Gocheok Sky Dome is located did not immediately confirm the report or could not be reached for comment.

BaseballSan Diego PadresLos Angeles DodgersMLBAmerican Sports
