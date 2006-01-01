Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. Thomas grand slam lifts Guardians past Tigers in MLB playoffs

Thomas grand slam lifts Guardians past Tigers in MLB playoffs

Lane Thomas of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates a grand slam during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers
Lane Thomas of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates a grand slam during the fifth inning against the Detroit TigersNick Cammett / Getty Images via AFP
Lane Thomas smashed a grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat Detroit 7-3 on Saturday to advance in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

Cleveland captured the winner-take-all showdown to seal the American League division series 3-2 and reached a best-of-seven AL Championship Series (ALCS) match-up with the New York Yankees that starts on Monday in New York.

The AL champions will face the National League champions, the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers, in the World Series.

Cleveland, into the ALCS for the first time since 2016, have not captured the MLB crown since 1948 and have not reached the World Series since 2016.

Thomas blasted his bases-loaded home run in the fifth inning and drove in another run in the seventh to power the Guardians.

"It's incredible," Thomas said. "You just love coming through for your teammates in that situation. Our bullpen has been grinding this whole series and to make all those innings worth it, it feels awesome."

Cleveland used eight pitchers to frustrate Detroit batters, combining to strike out 16 while scattering seven hits and six walks as closer Emmanuel Clase retired the last six Tiger batters over the final two innings.

"Watching him all year has been incredible," Thomas said of Clase. "It was cool to see him get those last outs."

Detroit's left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal - the game-two winner who led the AL this year with 18 wins, 228 strikeouts and a 2.39 earned-run average - struck out six over six innings but surrendered the pivotal grand slam to Thomas.

"He threw me a good pitch to hit," Thomas said of the grand slam offering. "He threw one pitch over the middle and I happened to put a good swing on it, simple as that.

"It was good to come through."

The Tigers escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third inning when Thomas popped out to first base.

The game was scoreless until the fifth, when Detroit's Trey Sweeney walked and scored on Kerry Carpenter's single off the right-field wall.

'It only takes one'

The Guardians loaded the bases again in their half of the fifth on singles by Andres Gimenez, Steven Kwan and David Fry and then Skubal hit Jose Ramirez in the left forearm to force in the tying run.

It was the first run allowed by Skubal after 28 2/3 scoreless innings since September 18.

Thomas then followed with his bases-clearing grand slam to give Cleveland a 5-1 advantage.

"I don't know how many scoreless innings he threw," Thomas said. "But it only takes one (pitch)."

Detroit answered in the sixth when Spencer Torkelson doubled, took third on a wild pitch by Tim Herrin and scored on a Jake Rogers single, but the Tigers left the bases loaded when Carpenter struck out.

The Tigers, who last won the World Series in 1984, pulled within 5-3 in the seventh when Riley Greene singled and scored on a double by Colt Keith.

Cleveland responded in the seventh when Kwan singled, took third on a Ramirez single and scored when Thomas singled for a 6-3 advantage.

The Guardians added another insurance run in the eighth when Gimenez doubled and scored on Brayan Rocchio's single.

Clase entered for the Guardians in the eighth and the 26-year-old Dominican right-hander sent down the Tigers' final batters in order for the victory.

Mentions
BaseballMLBCleveland GuardiansDetroit TigersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Yankees advance in playoffs as Guardians stay alive
MLB roundup: Mets advance on Lindor blast, Dodgers stay alive in playoffs
MLB roundup: Royals hit back against Yankees, Tigers maul Guardians
Show more
Baseball
Yamamoto stars as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0 to advance in MLB playoffs
MLB roundup: Padres edge Dodgers, Mets on the brink after beating Phillies
MLB roundup: Darvish tames Ohtani as Padres thrash Dodgers, Phillies win thriller with Mets
Shohei Ohtani magic powers Dodgers over Padres in MLB playoff thriller
Alonso-inspired Mets rally to stun Brewers and advance in MLB playoffs
Tigers, Royals and Padres advance in MLB playoffs, Brewers stay alive
Most Read
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Viana to succeed Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football
Suspended Van Dijk heads back to Liverpool for rest after red card
Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings