MLB roundup: Chicago White Sox overcome brawl to dispatch Cleveland Guardians

Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn, Oscar Colas and Elvis Andrus homered for the visiting Chicago White Sox before their 7-4 win against the Cleveland Guardians was marred by a bench-clearing brawl in the sixth inning on Saturday evening.

Jose Ramirez slid head-first into second base between the legs of Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson after delivering an RBI double. Both players exchanged words before throwing punches, the last of which knocked Anderson on his back.

Both dugouts and bullpens emptied and multiple skirmishes continued for several minutes before Ramirez, Anderson, both managers, Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and Cleveland third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh were ejected.

Chicago starter Michael Kopech (5-10) limited the Guardians to two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. Guardians starter Noah Syndergaard (1-5) allowed all four home runs in his second start since he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Will Brennan had two hits and two RBIs for Cleveland, which ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against the White Sox in the opener of the three-game series on Friday night.

Rookie Blake Perkins ripped an RBI single in the 10th inning to give Milwaukee a win over visiting Pittsburgh.

Milwaukee tied it in the ninth, and Victor Caratini opened the 10th as the automatic runner on second. Pirates left-hander Angel Perdomo (2-2) struck out Brian Anderson and intentionally walked Mark Canha. Christian Yelich's groundout moved the runners up. William Contreras was intentionally walked to load the bases ahead of Perkins' hit.

Sal Frelick's RBI single tied the game in the ninth for the Brewers, who have won three of their last five games. Jason Delay hit a two-run double for the Pirates, who have lost three of four.

Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking homer with one out in the fifth inning off Justin Verlander and host New York got a win against Houston.

Rookie Anthony Volpe hit a sacrifice fly in the second off Verlander, and Gleyber Torres opened the eighth with a homer off Kendall Graveman. It was Torres' 17th blast of the season.

Nestor Cortes returned from a rotator cuff strain and went the first four innings since he was on a pitch count following two rehab starts. In his first start since May 30 in Seattle, the left-hander allowed only one run, Jose Altuve's 200th career homer, with two outs in the third.

Jake Rogers drove in three runs and host Detroit spoiled Aaron Civale's debut with Tampa Bay.

Akil Baddoo hit a solo home run and scored two runs for Detroit. Left-hander Tarik Skubal (2-1) collected the victory while giving up one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings. Beau Brieske got the last out to record his first career save.

Civale (5-3), acquired from the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline, allowed three runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings with no walks and four strikeouts. He had a 7-0 record in 10 previous starts against the Tigers.

Home runs by Dansby Swanson and Jeimer Candelario capped a five-run first inning and host Chicago went on to beat Atlanta.

Ian Happ also homered and Cody Bellinger had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Candelario also finished with two hits and two runs. Cubs reliever Michael Fulmer (3-5) picked up the win after working 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Matt Olson hit his 38th homer and Ozzie Albies smacked his 25th for the Braves. Starter Bryce Elder (8-3) took the loss, giving up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks. He struck out three.

Robbie Grossman clubbed a three-run homer to help Texas overcome a five-run deficit en route to a victory over Miami in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers trailed 5-0 before Grossman ripped his eighth homer of the year in the fourth. Texas starter Jon Gray (7-5) earned the win, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Jake Burger pulled Miami within a run with his two-run shot in the ninth, but Will Smith retired the next two batters he faced to pick up his 20th save of the season.

Brandon Belt had a solo homer and added a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth as visiting Toronto defeated Boston.

Toronto has won the first two games of the three-game series after losing the first seven games between the teams this season.

Rafael Devers hit a three-run home run for Boston. Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios (9-7) allowed three runs and six hits with six strikeouts and no walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Manny Machado highlighted a seven-run eighth inning with a tiebreaking two-run single as San Diego blew past visiting Los Angeles.

The Dodgers led the Padres 3-1 going into the bottom of the eighth. The Padres tied it when Juan Soto topped an infield single to the right side. Sanchez scored from third, and Ha-Seong Kim scored as well when Enrique Hernandez threw wildly to first.

Machado, who earlier hit his 21st homer, then lined a single to left, scoring both to make it 5-3. Jake Cronenworth followed with an RBI single, and Grisham closed the scoring with a two-run single off Alex Vesia.

George Kirby pitched seven strong innings as Seattle edged Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Julio Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Mariners, who won their fourth in a row to remain 2 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League's third and final wild-card spot. Kirby (10-8) allowed one run on three hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out five.

Randal Grichuk homered for the Angels, who lost their fifth consecutive game and dropped six back in the wild-card chase. Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and grounded into a double play.

Spot starter Joan Adon was perfect over five innings and retired the first 17 batters he faced to lead Washington to its second win in two games over host Cincinnati.

Lane Thomas, who bashed two homers Friday night, got two more hits and two RBIs on Saturday. Keibert Ruiz doubled twice and walked for the Nationals.

TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer for the slumping Reds, who dropped their fifth straight game. They committed four errors for the second time in four games and fell to 9-13 since the All-Star break. Cincinnati has been outscored 54-24 during the five-game slide.

Trea Turner, Philadelphia's struggling $300 million shortstop, hit a go-ahead homer, doubled and drove in four runs, leading the Phillies to a comeback win against visiting Kansas City.

The teams leveled a three-game series as the Phillies kept pace in the National League wild-card race, while the Royals had their season-high, seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision. Matt Strahm (7-3) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief, while Angel Zerpa (0-1) took the loss. Craig Kimbrel earned his 19th save with a scoreless ninth.

Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander homered and Baltimore won for the sixth time in seven games by defeating visiting New York.

Kyle Gibson struck out nine in seven innings to become the Orioles' first 11-game winner of the season. Baltimore racked up 12 hits, including seven for extra bases, and led the rest of the way after the second batter in the bottom of the first inning.

Gibson (11-6) walked one while allowing three runs on four hits. Danny Coulombe and Yennier Cano each worked an inning in relief. Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor joined Jeff McNeil with two hits for the Mets, who have dropped their last six road games.

Seth Brown delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning for host Oakland, which edged San Francisco in the opener of a two-game interleague series between the Bay Area rivals.

Jordan Diaz hit a solo homer for the Athletics, who ended a four-game losing streak. Joc Pederson lofted a sacrifice fly for the Giants, who entered Saturday atop the National League wild-card standings but had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Giants scored the game-tying run in the top of the eighth against Angel Felipe and Trevor May (3-4) before the Athletics answered in the bottom half of the inning against Ryan Walker (4-1) and Scott Alexander.

Ryan Jeffers went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs as Minnesota cruised to its third consecutive victory, rolling past Arizona in Minneapolis.

Max Kepler went 3-for-4, including a tape-measure homer, and Michael A. Taylor homered for the third straight game for Minnesota, which increased its American League Central lead to 3 1/2 games over Cleveland while pounding out 17 hits.

Kenta Maeda (3-6) picked up the win, allowing one run on two hits over six innings. He struck out seven and retired the final 14 batters he faced. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for Arizona, which lost its fifth straight game. Ryne Nelson (6-6) suffered the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits over three innings.

Willson Contreras and Tommy Edman each drove in two runs as St. Louis defeated visiting Colorado.

Tyler O'Neill hit a homer for the Cardinals, who won for just the third time in their last nine games. Ryan McMahon hit his 100th career home run for the Rockies, who lost for the third time in four games.

Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz (3-7) held the Rockies to one run on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six. Rockies starter Ty Blach (1-1) allowed four runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two.