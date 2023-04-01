Bam Adebayo is key to Miami's NBA championship aspirations

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Bam Adebayo is key to Miami's NBA championship aspirations
Bam Adebayo is key to Miami's NBA championship aspirations
Adebayo said the key to guarding two-time MVP Jokic was limiting his passing
Adebayo said the key to guarding two-time MVP Jokic was limiting his passing
Reuters
Underdog Miami's chances of overcoming the odds and beating the favored Nuggets will hinge on big man Bam Adebayo's (25) success in containing dynamic Denver center Nikola Jokic (28), his teammates said on Tuesday.

The series shifts from high-altitude Denver to the humid beaches of Miami after the Heat pulled off a gutsy fourth-quarter comeback win on Sunday to even the series 1-1.

"Bam has been playing incredibly well this entire playoffs, for sure this series, and this one he got the toughest matchup by far on the defensive side of the ball," Heat forward Jimmy Butler told reporters on Tuesday.

"And on the offensive end, he's doing everything for us. We need him to continue to be that.

"Like I said, he's going to be the reason why we win a championship."

Adebayo said the key to guarding two-time MVP Jokic was limiting his passing, a bright spot for the Heat in Game Two where the Serb scored 41 points but was held to just four assists.

The Heat squeaked into the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's eighth seed and have since been giant slayers, taking down the top-seeded Bucks, the Knicks and the Celtics with gritty team wins to reach the finals.

Adebayo offered no apologies for their gritty style.

"Everybody thinks basketball is always supposed to be pretty, it's supposed to be fluid," he said.

"That's not how we do it. It's rugged, it's in the mud, it's nasty basketball. We don't care how it looks. It gets wins."

More than anything, Adebayo and the Heat are motivated by the opportunity to atone for their Finals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA bubble in 2020.

"Just sitting there, seeing the confetti fall and none of this is for us," he said, shaking his head.

"And you walk back into the locker room. That was a gut punch."

Game Three is on Wednesday in Miami.

Mentions
BasketballNBAAdebayo BamAmerican SportsMiami Heat
Related Articles
Brilliant Jimmy Butler leads Miami past stunned Boston to double Eastern Conference lead
Miami Heat win to pull level against Denver Nuggets in NBA finals
Heat ready for another shot at Nuggets in Game Two of NBA Finals
Show more
Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
Generous Jokic 'picks Heat apart' in NBA play-offs game-one win
Nikola Jokic is one in a million and he now stands on the brink of NBA greatness
Title-hungry Denver Nuggets face odds-defying Miami Heat in NBA Finals
Heat rout Celtics to book NBA Finals showdown with Nuggets
Boston Celtics on brink of history after buzzer-beater forces Miami Heat to Game Seven
Milwaukee Bucks set to name Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin new head coach
Long wait for NBA Finals is a unique challenge for Denver Nuggets
Boston Celtics pummel Miami Heat to keep NBA title hopes alive
Michael Jordan Olympic jersey fetches more than $3million at auction
Most Read
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema to Al-Ittihad confirmed with Messi next on Saudi radar
Manchester City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola