Charlotte Hornets president Mitch Kupchak stepping down to take on advisory role

Kupchak has been in the role since 2018
Reuters
The Charlotte Hornets' Mitch Kupchak (69) is stepping down as team president and will take on an advisory role with the club.

The Hornets announced Monday that a search for a new head of basketball operations is underway. Kupchak will remain in place until a hire is made. ESPN reported that new Charlotte owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin will have someone in place prior to the end of the regular season.

"After signing my extension two years ago, the plan has always been for me to move to an advisory role after this season when my contract ends in June," Kupchak said in a press release.

"Now feels like the appropriate time to begin the search for the next leader of our basketball operations. ... The Hornets are in good hands with Rick and Gabe, and I look forward to helping any way I can. I believe our future is very bright."

Kupchak, a 10-time NBA champion as a player and executive, was named president of basketball operations and general manager by the Hornets in April 2018.

Prior to the Hornets, Kupchak spent 17 years as the Los Angeles Lakers' lead executive (2000-2017), during which the Lakers won four NBA championships and six Western Conference championships. The 13th overall pick in the 1976 NBA Draft, Kupchak played 10 seasons in the NBA with the then-Washington Bullets and Lakers.

American SportsBasketballNBACharlotte Hornets
