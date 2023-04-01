Conor McGregor reportedly sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital at NBA finals

Conor McGregor reportedly sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital at NBA finals
McGregor hasn't competed since 2021
McGregor hasn't competed since 2021
Reuters
UFC star Conor McGregor sent NBA team Miami Heat mascot Burnie to a local emergency room on Friday evening after an on-court incident during game four of the NBA finals in Miami, according to reports.

In a fighter's robe and oversized gloves, Burnie was swiftly knocked to the ground by McGregor's left hook. While Burnie remained on the floor, McGregor proceeded to land a straight punch on the mascot's headgear.

The clash was set up for McGregor to promote a pain-relief spray - he is seen trying to spray Burnie, who was dragged from the court by his feet by staff.

According to The Athletic, the man portraying Burnie received pain medication, was discharged, and is currently in good condition.

The last time McGregor competed was in 2021, when he broke his leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier.

The Heat's 108-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets put the Nuggets in a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, with the chance to secure the NBA championship in Game Five on Monday.

