Finals MVP Jokic gives Serbia another sports hero to celebrate

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Finals MVP Jokic gives Serbia another sports hero to celebrate
Finals MVP Jokic gives Serbia another sports hero to celebrate
Jokic averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists
Jokic averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists
Reuters
A day after Novak Djokovic (36) won his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Serbia had another sporting hero to celebrate on Monday when Nikola Jokic (28) was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals after leading the Denver Nuggets to a first championship.

Jokic capped a dominating postseason performance by pouring in 28 points and pulling down 16 rebounds as the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 at a seething Ball Arena to claim the best-of-seven Finals 4-1.

"It's got to be," smiled Jokic, when asked if this was the golden era for Serbian athletes. "Sport is something in Serbia that put us in front of everybody.

"Now we have Djokovic, probably the best ever, and now we have an NBA championship.

"I think it is a very good moment to be a Serbian."

Djokovic stormed to his third title at Roland Garros on Sunday, beating Casper Ruud in straight sets to stand alone at the summit of men's tennis with his 23 majors.

Jokic was the clear choice to win the Bill Russell Trophy as the NBA Finals MVP after the Serbian big man averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

"I think if you want to be a success you need to be bad, then you need to be good, then when you are good you need to figure it out," said Jokic, whose trophy case also includes two NBA MVP Awards.

"There are these steps you need to fill, there are no shortcuts.

"It's journey and I'm glad I am part of that journey."

The 41st pick in the 2014 NBA draft, Jokic becomes the lowest-drafted player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP and the first player drafted outside of the top 15 to win the award.

"I watched Jokic come in early and work and I think he's been described as a chubby teenager," said Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke after accepting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

"But they underestimated his resolve and his work ethic. He's an unbelievable player.

"I've watched a lot of basketball, played a lot of basketball, Jokic is unbelievable."

Mentions
Jokic NikolaDenver NuggetsMiami HeatDjokovic NovakBasketballNBAAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Job done, says Jokic, as Nuggets beat Heat to win first NBA title
Denver Nuggets 'must defy human nature' to close out NBA Finals, says coach Malone
Miami Heat running out of time to find answer to Nuggets star Jokic
Show more
Basketball
Conor McGregor reportedly sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital at NBA finals
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat to move within one win of first NBA title
German sisters show 'Berlin pride' as they face off on WNBA court
Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry 'excited' to have Lionel Messi in Miami
'Incredible' Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray feat propels Nuggets ahead in NBA Finals
Jokic and Murray dominate as Nuggets take 2-1 lead over Miami
MLB, WNBA and NWSL games postponed due to poor air quality in US
Bam Adebayo is key to Miami's NBA championship aspirations
Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
Miami Heat win to pull level against Denver Nuggets in NBA finals
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG consider Mbappe sale, Newcastle leading the chase for Maddison
Five Inter players named in Italy's squad for upcoming Nations League finals
Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
Croatia look to cap successful season with first major title in Nations League