Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46
Updated
Milojevic was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital on Tuesday
Milojevic was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital on Tuesday
Profimedia
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has died aged 46, the National Basketball Association (NBA) club said on Wednesday after the Belgrade native had been admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack during a team dinner.

Milojevic was in his third season as an assistant coach with Golden State after helping the team win the 2022 NBA championship.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan's sudden passing," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. "This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.

"In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy."

The Warriors said Milojevic was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner but, despite life-saving efforts, died late Wednesday morning.

Earlier, the NBA announced that the Warriors' game at the Utah Jazz scheduled for later on Wednesday had been postponed because of a "medical emergency in the Warriors family" and that a makeup date would be announced at a later time.

The Utah Jazz were among the NBA teams who expressed their condolences following the news of Milojevic's death, calling him "a well-respected and beloved member of the NBA family."

Before joining the Warriors, Milojevic spent the 2021 season as head coach of Buducnost in the Adriatic League in Montenegro. Before that role, Milojevic was head coach for Mega Basket in Belgrade, Serbia, for eight seasons.

In December 2019, Milojevic was named an assistant coach for the Serbian national team under Igor Kokoskov.

Milojevic also enjoyed a 14-year international playing career and was named the Adriatic League Most Valuable Player three times (2004-06).

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement on Milojevic's death.

"The NBA mourns the sudden passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, a beloved colleague and dear friend to so many in the global basketball community," said Silver.

"In addition to winning the 2022 NBA championship in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated international playing career and was a distinguished head coach in his native Serbia."

Mentions
American SportsBasketballNBAGolden State WarriorsUtah Jazz
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Celtics rout Rockets in Udoka's return to Boston
NBA roundup: Pistons nip Raptors to end 28-game losing streak, Timberwolves beat Lakers
NBA roundup: Warriors hold off Nets, Thunder stun champions Nuggets
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Embiid shines as Sixers down Nuggets, Suns rally stuns Kings
Upcoming Los Angeles Clippers arena to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid scores 41 on return for Sixers, Lakers end Thunder streak
NBA roundup: Lillard buzzer-beater lifts Bucks past Kings in overtime
NBA roundup: Warriors rally to beat Bulls, Spurs rout Hornets
The Buzzer Beater: Celtics impressing, Jokic's game-winner and Pistons make history
NBA roundup: Donovan powers Cavs to victory, Bucks crush Celtics
NBA roundup: Celtics make history at home by downing Wolves in overtime
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson closing in on move to Ajax, Al Hilal announce Lodi signing
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings