  Human rights group believes NBA risks 'sportswashing' with UAE links

AFP
Dalton Knecht and LeBron James taking part in the NBA Cup
Dalton Knecht and LeBron James taking part in the NBA CupHarry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is in danger of "sportswashing" rights abuses through its links with the United Arab Emirates, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.

The US league has held pre-season games in Abu Dhabi since 2022, and the annual NBA Cup, which started last week, is now sponsored by Dubai airline Emirates.

"These games are part of the Emirati government's efforts to distract from the many human rights violations it is committing at home and abroad," HRW said in a statement.

The New York-based rights group said the abuses include alleged support for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, where a civil war has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

There was no immediate comment from UAE authorities, but earlier this week they issued their latest denial of involvement in the war.

"The UAE firmly rejects any claims of providing arms or military equipment to any warring party since the onset of the conflict," a government statement said.

"We refute any baseless and unfounded allegations regarding the UAE's involvement in the Sudanese war."

HRW also cited a "zero-tolerance policy" on dissent and an "abusive" sponsorship system for the country's legions of migrant workers.

It highlighted a mass trial, heavily criticised by United Nations experts and rights groups, which handed life sentences to 43 Emiratis for 'terrorist' links in July.

"The (NBA) is risking 'sportswashing' the UAE's egregious human rights record, especially as it fails to speak out about the UAE's ongoing abuses," HRW said.

"The NBA should be aware that the UAE hosts high-profile sporting, entertainment, and cultural events to promote a public image of openness and tolerance at odds with the government's rampant systemic human rights violations," the statement added.

The oil-rich UAE has ploughed money into other major sports such as Formula One, golf and football, including Abu Dhabi's ownership of English champions Manchester City.

The accusation of "sportswashing", or using high-profile sport to gloss over abuses, has been levelled at multiple countries including China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, host of football's 2022 World Cup.

Mentions
BasketballNBAAmerican Sports
