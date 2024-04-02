"I'm done": Rajon Rondo announces NBA retirement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. "I'm done": Rajon Rondo announces NBA retirement
"I'm done": Rajon Rondo announces NBA retirement
Rajon Rondo on court
Rajon Rondo on court
Kim Klement - USA TODAY Sports
Rajon Rondo (38) officially announced his retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons.

During an appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast, Rondo was quick with a response when asked by host Matt Barnes if the NBA has seen the last of him.

"Absolutely," the point guard said. "Yeah, I'm done. I can't. I'd rather spend time with my kids."

A four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, Rondo last played in the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

"What a time, it was definitely something that I never took for granted when I was in the game," Rondo said.

"I loved every minute of it, and I appreciate the brotherhood that I was able to share and bond and grow with over the years. I've learned so much in this game and it's made me the man who I am today...

"I tell people all the time, this wasn't a dream of mine, it was a goal. I was able to lock in, stay disciplined, I didn't party a lot in college. But it was worth the sacrifice of me getting to where I wanted to be in life."

Rondo led the NBA in steals per game in 2009-10 and in assists per game in 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2015-16. He made the league's All-Defensive Team four times and won NBA titles with the 2007-08 Boston Celtics and the 2019-20 Lakers.

He averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 957 career games (733 starts) with the Celtics (2006-15), Dallas Mavericks (2015), Sacramento Kings (2015-16), Chicago Bulls (2016-17), New Orleans Pelicans (2017-18), Lakers (2018-20, 2021-22), Atlanta Hawks (2020-21), Los Angeles Clippers (2020-21) and Cavaliers (2021-22).

Mentions
BasketballRondo RajonNBAAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Devin Booker scores 52 points as Suns eclipse Pelicans
NBA roundup: LeBron hits 40 in Lakers win, Mavs defeat Rockets
Victor Wembanyama fined for ball-toss celebration against New York Knicks
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Celtics beat Pelicans to snap losing skid as Bucks win
NBA roundup: Wembanyama's big night pushes Spurs past Knicks
NBA roundup: Hawks hold off Celtics in overtime thriller
Griner and Clark among 14 players invited to Team USA's Olympic basketball camp
Alex Rodriguez and partner miss opportunity to control Wolves and Lynx
Philadelphia 76ers optimistic Joel Embiid could return in regular season
Most Read
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings