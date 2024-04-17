LeBron's Lakers edge Pelicans to book playoff clash with Nuggets

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. LeBron's Lakers edge Pelicans to book playoff clash with Nuggets
LeBron's Lakers edge Pelicans to book playoff clash with Nuggets
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers against Jose Alvarado in the Lakers' NBA Play-in Tournament victory over the New Orleans Pelicans
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers against Jose Alvarado in the Lakers' NBA Play-in Tournament victory over the New Orleans Pelicans
AFP
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers held off a furious late rally to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 on Tuesday and book a first-round NBA playoff clash with the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Four-time NBA champion James scored 23 points with nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals to lead the Lakers in the play-in game victory that secured the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The 39-year-old superstar is in the playoffs for the 17th time in 21 seasons and will get another shot at Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, who swept the Lakers in the Western Conference finals on their way to the title last season.

Zion Williamson scored 40 points and keyed the Pelicans' rally from an 18-point third-quarter deficit.

He threw down an alley-oop dunk to tie it at 93-93 then tied it at 95-95 with a driving basket in the lane with 3:19 remaining, but appeared to land awkwardly and was soon out of the game. He threw a towel in disgust as he headed to the locker room for good.

The Pelicans kept the pressure on without him. They tied it twice more, but D'Angelo Russell's three-pointer with 51.3 seconds remaining pushed the Lakers lead to four points and Los Angeles, with a timely rebound and a pair of free throws from Anthony Davis, held on for the win.

Russell drilled five of the Lakers' 14 three-pointers on the way to 21 points. Davis scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the victory, which followed the Lakers' win over the Pelicans on the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

"We understood after how we had played the last game that they were going to give us everything they had - the whole kitchen sink and the toolbox - and they did that," said James.

"So it was a gritty win for us and we punched our ticket to the postseason."

The Lakers will open their best-of-seven series against second-seeded Denver on Saturday.

"They've had a ton of success against our ball club, but there's always a new day," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

"We like where we are, we like where the spirit of our group is. Everybody is excited about this challenge."

The Pelicans still have a chance. On Friday they'll face the winner of Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings for the eighth and final playoff berth in the West.

Pels coach Willie Green said that Williamson, who also had 11 rebounds and five assists, would have medical imaging tests on his leg, but had no further information on the severity of the injury.

The 23-year-old power forward, whose career has been hindered by injuries, remains in search of his first playoff appearance since he entered the league as the top pick in the 2019 draft.

Mentions
BasketballNBALos Angeles LakersNew Orleans PelicansDenver NuggetsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Thunder grab top seed in West, Lakers one win from play-offs
NBA roundup: Nuggets battle past Wolves to reclaim top spot
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid scores 30 as Sixers extend winning streak
Show more
Basketball
Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin confirms retirement from basketball
Indiana Fever select Caitlin Clark with first pick of WNBA Draft
Wembanyama to miss final Spurs game of NBA season with ankle injury
Record-breaking Caitlin Clark headlines talented WNBA Draft class
NBA roundup: Wemby produces magic as injury-hit Spurs shock Nuggets
'Unlike anyone we've seen': WNBA seizes record-breaking Clark's spotlight
NBA roundup: Pelicans close in on sixth seed as Knicks stun Celtics
Houston consensus All-American Jamal Shead declares for NBA draft
Most Read
Naby Keita suspended and fined for refusing to board team bus for Leverkusen game
Mbappe nets twice to send PSG into Champions League semis amid Barcelona implosion
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid not dwelling on last season's loss at Manchester City
Dortmund win six-goal thriller to dump out Atletico and reach Champions League semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings