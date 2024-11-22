Luka Doncic to miss at least a week with sprained wrist in bad news for the Nuggets

After a sluggish start to the season, Luka Doncic is set to be sidelined with a sprained wrist. The Dallas Mavericks star will be out for at least a week.

For the time being, the Dallas Mavericks' start to the season is far from living up to expectations. Defending finalists, the Texans are currently far from their ambitions, even if their record is positive (8 wins - 7 losses). In 10th place in the dreaded Western Conference, they have been criticised for their style of play and defence.

Criticism levelled in particular at a certain Luka Doncic, mocked in particular for a botched defensive move that cost them a win against the Jazz last week. Despite his usual stats (28.1 points, 7.6 assists, 7.6 rebounds), the Slovenian has been criticised for his impact, and he is not going to have the opportunity to set the record straight.

Indeed, renowned insider Shams Charania has just announced that Luka Magic has suffered a wrist injury.

Luka Doncic is suffering from a sprained wrist, and will therefore be out for a week. However, this is minimal, as a further assessment of his injury is scheduled at that time, and his absence could therefore be extended. Was it this injury that led to his disputed start to the season, or was it the other way round? Let's hope his absence doesn't last too long, because in a Western Conference that's even tighter than usual, a losing streak could be detrimental to the Mavs' chances of qualification.