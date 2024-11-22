Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Luka Doncic to miss at least a week with sprained wrist in bad news for the Nuggets

Luka Doncic to miss at least a week with sprained wrist in bad news for the Nuggets

Sébastien Gente
Benching for Luka Dončić.
Benching for Luka Dončić.Richard Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
After a sluggish start to the season, Luka Doncic is set to be sidelined with a sprained wrist. The Dallas Mavericks star will be out for at least a week.

For the time being, the Dallas Mavericks' start to the season is far from living up to expectations. Defending finalists, the Texans are currently far from their ambitions, even if their record is positive (8 wins - 7 losses). In 10th place in the dreaded Western Conference, they have been criticised for their style of play and defence.

Criticism levelled in particular at a certain Luka Doncic, mocked in particular for a botched defensive move that cost them a win against the Jazz last week. Despite his usual stats (28.1 points, 7.6 assists, 7.6 rebounds), the Slovenian has been criticised for his impact, and he is not going to have the opportunity to set the record straight.

Indeed, renowned insider Shams Charania has just announced that Luka Magic has suffered a wrist injury.

Luka Doncic is suffering from a sprained wrist, and will therefore be out for a week. However, this is minimal, as a further assessment of his injury is scheduled at that time, and his absence could therefore be extended. Was it this injury that led to his disputed start to the season, or was it the other way round? Let's hope his absence doesn't last too long, because in a Western Conference that's even tighter than usual, a losing streak could be detrimental to the Mavs' chances of qualification.

Mentions
BasketballLuka DoncicDallas MavericksNBA
Related Articles
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic set to miss a week or more with a sprained wrist
NBA roundup: Celtics take down Cavaliers in a thriller, Westbrook makes history
NBA roundup: Cavaliers make it to 15-0, Timberwolves win close contest against Suns
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Cavaliers bounce back from first defeat of season, Warriors roll on
Updated
LeBron James tired of 'negative' social media comments, takes break from socials
The Portland Trailblazers still have much to do to get to where they want to be
Human rights group believes NBA risks 'sportswashing' with UAE links
NBA roundup: Clippers pull off upset against Warriors, Lillard returns in style for Bucks
NBA Weekly: De'Aaron Fox goes to another planet for 24 hours, Rockets take off
Most Read
Australia's Pat Cummins searching for elusive Test series win against India
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
Italy's Bronzetti and Paolini guide country to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title
Tennis Tracker: Sinner stars in singles and doubles to lead Italy into Davis Cup semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings