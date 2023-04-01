Milwaukee Bucks set to name Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin new head coach

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Milwaukee Bucks set to name Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin new head coach
Milwaukee Bucks set to name Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin new head coach
Griffin is set to return to the Bucks - this time as head coach
Griffin is set to return to the Bucks - this time as head coach
Profimedia
The Milwaukee Bucks plan to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin (48) as their new head coach, multiple US media outlets reported on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said it had confirmed the report that first appeared on ESPN and The Athletic.

The hiring, after the Bucks sacked Mike Budenholzer on May 4th, will bring Griffin back to the team where he began his NBA coaching career as an assistant under head coach Scott Skiles in 2008.

Griffin had arrived in Milwaukee as a player as part of a three-team trade in August of 2008 but didn't play again, and Skiles kept him as an assistant.

Griffin had played for five teams in nine seasons, appearing for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in 2006 when they fell to the Miami Heat.

He has spent the past five seasons in Toronto and was with the Raptors when they won the title in 2019.

He had served as an assistant to head coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago from 2010-2015.

Griffin worked for another season under Skiles in Orlando before stints with Oklahoma City and Toronto.

Although he has landed his first head-coaching job, the Journal Sentinel reported that multiple teams have previously considered Griffin for the top job.

The Bucks finished the regular season with the league's best record of 58-24, but the Eastern Conference top seeds were eliminated in five games by the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

Budenholzer, a two-time Coach of the Year who had guided the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years just two years earlier, was fired.

ESPN reported that each of the three short-listed candidates for the job -- Griffin, Golden state Warriors associate head coach Kenny Atkinson and former Raptors coach Nick Nurse -- met with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as part of the hiring process.

Mentions
BasketballAmerican SportsNBAMilwaukee BucksToronto Raptors
Related Articles
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be 'forever grateful' to former Bucks coach Budenholzer
Jimmy Butler says 'complete team effort' behind 56-point gem
NBA roundup: Brilliant Butler fires Heat past Bucks, Lakers sink Grizzlies
Show more
Basketball
Boston Celtics on brink of history after buzzer-beater forces Miami Heat to Game Seven
Long wait for NBA Finals is a unique challenge for Denver Nuggets
Boston Celtics pummel Miami Heat to keep NBA title hopes alive
Michael Jordan Olympic jersey fetches more than $3million at auction
'We'll see what happens': Will 'King James' give up his NBA throne?
Celtics stay alive in Eastern Conference finals with victory at Heat
Lakers to speak with LeBron James in coming days about retirement comment
LeBron James mulling retirement after Lakers exit: ESPN
Nikola Jokic outduels LeBron James as Nuggets reach NBA Finals for first time
Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony confirms retirement
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz