Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined $40K for ripping refs

The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (22) $40,000 on Wednesday for repeatedly publicly criticizing officials.

Edwards made several negative comments following the Timberwolves' 107-101 victory at Oklahoma City on Monday.

"The refs was bad tonight. Yeah, they was terrible," Edwards said, per ESPN. "The cat got their tongue tonight, so it's all good. It's not fair, but it's all good."

Edwards scored 27 points in the win against the Thunder. He attempted four free throws (making all of them) and was whistled for four personal fouls.

The Timberwolves finished 13-for-15 at the charity stripe and were called for 19 fouls, compared to a 17-for-22 effort and 17 personals for the Thunder. OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was 15 of 16 from the line.

"I'm going to take the fine, because the refs did not give us no calls tonight," Edwards said after the game.

Edwards is averaging a career-high 25.9 points with 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 44 games (all starts) in his fourth season since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2020.