Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined K for ripping refs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined $40K for ripping refs
Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined $40K for ripping refs
Edwards is averaging a career-high 25.9 points
Edwards is averaging a career-high 25.9 points
Reuters
The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (22) $40,000 on Wednesday for repeatedly publicly criticizing officials.

Edwards made several negative comments following the Timberwolves' 107-101 victory at Oklahoma City on Monday.

"The refs was bad tonight. Yeah, they was terrible," Edwards said, per ESPN. "The cat got their tongue tonight, so it's all good. It's not fair, but it's all good."

Edwards scored 27 points in the win against the Thunder. He attempted four free throws (making all of them) and was whistled for four personal fouls.

The Timberwolves finished 13-for-15 at the charity stripe and were called for 19 fouls, compared to a 17-for-22 effort and 17 personals for the Thunder. OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was 15 of 16 from the line.

"I'm going to take the fine, because the refs did not give us no calls tonight," Edwards said after the game.

Edwards is averaging a career-high 25.9 points with 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 44 games (all starts) in his fourth season since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2020.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballNBAEdwards AnthonyMinnesota TimberwolvesOklahoma City Thunder
Related Articles
The Buzzer Beater: Celtics impressing, Jokic's game-winner and Pistons make history
NBA roundup: Blazers spoil Damian Lillard's emotional return to Portland
NBA roundup: Timberwolves rally past Grizzlies as Thunder beat Jazz
Show more
Basketball
Former Spain and Toronto Raptors forward Marc Gasol retires from basketball
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry shows his magic again as Warriors down Sixers
NBA roundup: Jokic and the Nuggets spoil Doc Rivers' Bucks debut
Ricky Rubio to train with Barcelona upon return from mental health break
NBA roundup: Lowly Pistons rip up the form book to stun West-leading Thunder
NBA roundup: LeBron and Lakers beat Warriors in double overtime classic
NBA roundup: Incredible Luka Doncic scores 73 as Mavs down Hawks
Editors' Picks: NFL & NBA heat up, Australian Open concludes & AFCON gets serious
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Unal set for Bournemouth move, Villa confirm Rogers signing
Napkin Lionel Messi signed to join Barcelona goes to auction
Japan cruise into Asian Cup quarter-finals with comfortable win over Bahrain
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings