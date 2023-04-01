NBA round-up: Tyrese Maxey scores 51 points as Sixers edge Jazz

NBA round-up: Tyrese Maxey scores 51 points as Sixers edge Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey shoots a three-point shot against the Utah Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey shoots a three-point shot against the Utah Jazz
Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 51 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers snap a four-game losing streak with a thrilling 127-124 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Hours after being named an NBA All-Star reserve, Maxey proved he belongs among the league's elite by making 17 of 27 field goals, hitting seven 3-pointers and going 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. Two of those free throws came with 4.1 seconds remaining. Tobias Harris added 28 points for the 76ers and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 16.

Joel Embiid missed the game for the 76ers after suffering a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee in Tuesday's game against Golden State.

Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz, which lost a third consecutive game.

Lakers 114, Celtics 105

Austin Reaves scored a season-high 32 points to help undermanned Los Angeles beat host Boston.

Reaves was 10 of 18 from the floor and made 7 of his 10 3-point attempts. Boston was within six points early in the fourth but failed to get any closer after that.

Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 23 points for the Celtics, who received 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots from Kristaps Porzingis. Sam Hauser made five 3-pointers and also finished with 17 points. Al Horford led Boston with nine rebounds.

Cavaliers 108, Grizzlies 101

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and handed out seven assists as visiting Cleveland won its fourth straight game, beating Memphis.

Hours after being chosen as one of seven Eastern Conference All-Star reserves, Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to put Cleveland ahead 101-97 with 2:42 remaining.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the injury-plagued Grizzlies with 25 points. Santi Aldama had 18 points and nine rebounds, Vince Williams Jr. scored 17 points, and GG Jackson and Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 10 apiece.

Knicks 109, Pacers 105

Jalen Brunson, named an Eastern Conference All-Star earlier, scored 11 of his 40 points in the final 6:45 for surging New York, which won its ninth straight game by overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat visiting Indiana.

The Knicks have won their last three games despite the absence of fellow All-Star Julius Randle (separated shoulder) and OG Anunoby (right elbow). Quentin Grimes (right knee) also missed Thursday's game. Precious Achiuwa (12 points, 16 rebounds) and Isaiah Hartenstein (12 points, 19 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo scored 20 points while Miles McBride added 16 points off the bench.

Reserve Jalen Smith scored 20 points for the Pacers, who have lost two straight and five of eight. Pascal Siakam had 18 points, Aaron Nesmith added 17 points and Tyrese Haliburton - playing back-to-back games for the first time since January 6th-8th - scored 15 points.

