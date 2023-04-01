NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo helps Milwaukee Bucks to victory over Portland Trail Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo tipped in Bobby Portis' missed shot with 18.1 seconds remaining for the game-winning points, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied past the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 108-102 Sunday in Damian Lillard's first game against his old team.

Lillard totaled 31 points and capped his big game with four clinching free throws for his sixth 30-point game of the season.

The meeting was the first since Portland ended an 11-year relationship with Lillard, dealing him to the Bucks in the offseason in a three-team deal that brought Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara to the Trail Blazers along with a 2029 first-round pick.

The win Sunday was Milwaukee's seventh in its last eight games, while Portland lost for ninth time in its last 10 outings.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points as host Brooklyn hit an NBA season-high 25 3-pointers and stormed back from a 21-point deficit for a victory over skidding Chicago.

The Nets gave up the game's first 13 points and trailed 30-9 with 4:37 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn outscored the Bulls 109-79 the rest of the way and 99-73 over the final three quarters. Brooklyn finished two shy of the team record set February 15, 2021, in Sacramento and set a record for 3s in a home game. The Nets also finished four shy of the NBA record set by Milwaukee on December 29, 2020.

Royce O'Neale and Lonnie Walker IV added 20 apiece. The duo combined to shoot 12-of-20 from 3-point range as the Nets hit 20 of their 3s after the opening quarter. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 27 but the Bulls lost their fourth in a row and seventh time in eight games. Coby White added 23 while Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine contributed 20 apiece as the Bulls made 13 of their first 21 shots and eight 3s in the opening quarter and finished at 48.2 percent overall.

A 34-point, nine-rebound performance from Jayson Tatum helped Boston improve its home record to 7-0 by beating visiting Atlanta.

Tatum didn't score in the third quarter before dropping 13 points in the fourth. The Celtics led by at least eight throughout the final 12 minutes. Al Horford had 15 rebounds for Boston, which received 15 points and 11 assists from Derrick White. Jaylen Brown added 21 points, and Neemias Queta grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Celtics had to overcome a 33-point effort from Trae Young, who also had five rebounds and seven assists. Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter tossed in 24 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 23. Bogdanovic made 7 of his 10 3-point attempts.

Devin Booker sank the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left for visiting Phoenix, which squandered a 15-point lead before edging New York.

Booker scored 20 points in the second half and finished with a double-double (28 points, 11 assists) for the Suns, who have won seven straight, including the last two games without Kevin Durant. The 13-time All-Star warmed up beforehand but sat out his second straight game with a sore right foot. Eric Gordon scored 25 points while Jordan Goodwin (14) and Nassir Little (11) got into double figures off the bench.

Jalen Brunson had 35 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost two of their past three games. Julius Randle scored 28 points and reserve Immanuel Quickley added 18.

Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony scored 30 points apiece as Orlando extended their winning streak to seven games, beating visiting Charlotte.

Paolo Banchero had 23 points, Jalen Suggs scored 12 and Goga Bitadze contributed 11 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which has won seven consecutive games for the first time since the 2010-11 season. Moritz Wagner added 11 points and seven rebounds. Franz Wagner and Anthony recorded season-high point totals for Orlando, which shot 54 percent from the field and 37 percent (10 of 27) from 3-point range.

Miles Bridges paced Charlotte with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier collected 22 points and nine assists, Brandon Miller had 20 points, P.J. Washington 13 and Mark Williams added 12. Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball had seven points before exiting midway through the second quarter with a right ankle strain. Ball had to be helped to the locker room after colliding with Banchero near the basket.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points and Minnesota held host Memphis to just 38.6 percent shooting from the floor in sending the Grizzlies to their fourth consecutive loss.

Every Minnesota player who saw action scored, with five reaching double-figures. Mike Conley shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range, leading to the Wolves' 15-of-34 shooting (44.1 percent) from the beyond arc, and finished with 18 points. Conley also dished a game-high 10 assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 18 points and three blocks, Desmond Bane scored 13 and Santi Aldama had 14 points with a team-high seven rebounds.

Nikola Jokic had a season-high 39 points along with 11 rebounds and nine assists, Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points and host Denver beat San Antonio.

Reggie Jackson had 20 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 16 points and Julian Strawther added 10 points for Denver. The Nuggets played without forward Aaron Gordon, who sat with a right heel strain. With Jamal Murray sidelined since early November, Denver was without two starters.

Victor Wembanyama had 22 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocks, Devin Vassell scored 19 points, Malaki Branham added 15 points, Julian Champagnie finished with 13 points and Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones scored 10 each for the Spurs, who dropped their 12th straight.

Darius Garland scored 24 points and Cleveland defeated visiting Toronto.

Max Strus scored all 20 of his points in the third quarter for the Cavaliers, who had lost their two previous games. Donovan Mitchell added 10 points for Clevland. Evan Mobley had 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Jarrett Allen chipped in with 18 points.

Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl each scored 18 points for Toronto. Poeltl added 13 rebounds. Scottie Barnes had 15 points for the Raptors, who had won their two previous games. Dennis Schroder scored 15 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 13 points and OG Anunoby added 11.