NBA roundup: Durant's triple-double too much for the Rockets

Kevin Durant produced a triple-double that included a career-high-tying 16 assists while Devin Booker and Eric Gordon combined for 47 points as the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 129-113 road victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Durant posted 27 points and 10 rebounds and served as the orchestrator for the Suns. His deft passing steered a balanced first-half offensive attack and, when the Suns required his scoring prowess, he proved more than capable of handling that assignment.

Booker tallied 20 points and seven assists while Gordon scored 17 of his 27 points during a breathtaking second-quarter shooting display. The Suns took turns exploiting the Rockets' defence, with Houston left vulnerable by the absence of Dillon Brooks (right oblique strain).

The Rockets lost for the third time in four home games on the heels of an 11-game homecourt winning streak. Alperen Sengun paced Houston with 24 points while Jalen Green added 23. But the Rockets shot 41.7 per cent and struggled to keep pace with Phoenix, who led by as many as 21.

Jarrett Allen scored 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, Caris LeVert came off the bench to score 29 points and Cleveland rallied from down 20 to beat hosts Dallas.

Luka Doncic, who posted his third consecutive game of at least 39 points, scored the last of his game-high 39 with a step-back three-pointer that cut Cleveland's lead in half with 17.1 seconds remaining.

Niang missed a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession, giving Dallas one last opportunity. Max Strus blocked Seth Curry's would-be game-tying attempt as time expired to preserve the Cavaliers' win.

OG Anunoby scored 26 points and Pascal Siakam added 22 points and a season-high 11 assists as visiting Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Washington.

Scottie Barnes added 20 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Toronto, who never looked back after overtaking the Wizards late in the first quarter. Gary Trent Jr. scored 12 points and Jakob Poeltl had 10.

Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole scored 14 points apiece to lead Washington. Corey Kispert had 13 points, Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford each scored 12 and Tyus Jones finished with 11.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to lead seven Milwaukee players in double figures as the Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter for a victory over short-handed Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo dominated inside and made 10 of 12 shots to help Milwaukee reach 140 points for the fifth time this season. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and had eight assists as the Bucks won for the eighth time in nine games. Khris Middleton added a season-high 27 for Milwaukee.

Rookie Jalen Wilson led Brooklyn with career-highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds, but the Nets lost for the sixth time in eight games. Trendon Watford added 17 points and Dennis Smith Jr. contributed 14 for the Nets, who shot 44.6 per cent and misfired on 25 of 32 three-point tries.

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points to lead six players in double figures as Philadelphia defeated hosts Orlando.

Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton added 22 apiece, and Paul Reed had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr. had 14 points and Patrick Beverley 10 for the Sixers.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 24 points while Jalen Suggs added 20 points, and Paolo Banchero had 19 points and team-highs with nine rebounds and four assists.

Jalen Williams scored a career-high 36 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also finished with 36 points as hosts Oklahoma City held off the Knicks.

The win was a showcase of Oklahoma City's core trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and rookie big man Chet Holmgren, who had 22 points, shooting 8 of 10 inside the arc and 1 of 4 from long distance.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 25 points while Jalen Brunson added 24 and Immanuel Quickley scored 22 on 7-of-10 shooting.