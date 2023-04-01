NBA roundup: Jazz bully Mavs behind Jordan Clarkson's triple-double

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson takes a shot over Dallas Mavericks forward Richaun Holmes during the second half

Jordan Clarkson registered Utah's first triple-double in nearly 16 years and the Jazz avenged a 50-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks with a 127-90 victory on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Clarkson totalled 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to become the first Jazz player with a triple-double in the regular season since Carlos Boozer had one on February 13, 2008.

The Mavericks trounced the Jazz 147-97 in Dallas on December 6. Luka Doncic, who had a first-half triple-double in that blowout, finished with 19 points, 14 assists and six rebounds on Monday. Kyrie Irving returned from a 12-game heel injury absence and had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Dallas.

Utah, who have won eight of their past 11 games, controlled the play for much of the night and used a 25-2 run in the second half to blow the game open.

Pascal Siakam scored 36 points and Toronto defeated visiting Cleveland.

Scottie Barnes added 20 points for the Raptors, who had lost their previous two games. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley made their Toronto debuts; Barrett scored 19 points and Quickley had 14.

Caris LeVert scored 31 points and Donovan Mitchell scored 26 for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaac Okoro and Sam Merrill also scored 16 points apiece.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points and Bennedict Mathurin dropped 25 to lead Indiana to a win against host Milwaukee, which saw a 15-game home winning streak come to an end.

Haliburton and Mathurin each had a double-double, with Haliburton dishing out 11 assists and Mathurin grabbing 13 boards. Isaiah Jackson added 18 points and nine rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for his third triple-double of the season. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each poured in 21 points, and Damian Lillard had 13 on a poor shooting night (3-for-16 overall).

Julius Randle scored 12 of the final 13 points for New York, who squandered most of a 22-point third-quarter lead before holding off visiting Minnesota.

Randle finished with 39 points - two shy of his season-high - and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing streak in OG Anunoby's team debut. Anunoby had 17 points and six rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Edwards scored 35 points while Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points for the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green combined for 37 points in the third quarter as host Houston turned an offensive explosion in that period into a victory over Detroit that snapped a three-game skid.

Sengun finished with 26 points, nine assists and three steals while Green totaled 22 points and five rebounds. Jae'Sean Tate, starting in place of injured forward Dillon Brooks (oblique), added 16 points while Fred VanVleet (15 points, seven assists) and Tari Eason (17 points) contributed to the scoring onslaught.

Alec Burks scored 21 points off the bench for the Pistons while Jaden Ivey added 19 and Jalen Duren posted 12 points and 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double on the season.

Jamal Murray scored 11 of his 25 points in another big third quarter for Denver, who beat visiting Charlotte to hand the Hornets their 11th straight loss.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Reggie Jackson scored 15 points for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon returned to Denver's lineup after missing two games due to injuries to his face and hand from a dog bite and finished with 10 points.

Miles Bridges had 26 points and nine rebounds, Brandon Miller and Nick Richards scored 15 points apiece and Bryce McGowens and Ish Smith each supplied 10 points for Charlotte.

Bradley Beal netted 21 points to lead seven scorers in double figures as Phoenix recorded their fourth consecutive victory with a rout of visiting Portland.

Beal went 8-for-16 from the floor while recording at least 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time since being traded to Phoenix this past off-season. Fellow Suns starters Jusuf Nurkic (18 points), Chimezie Metu (14), Grayson Allen (12) and Devin Booker (10) also scored in double figures, contributing to a balanced attack with star forward Kevin Durant out (right hamstring).

Scoot Henderson led Portland with 17 points and matched Booker's game-high with six assists. Jerami Grant added 15 points.