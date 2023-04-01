NBA roundup: Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers demolish LA Lakers

Joel Embiid recorded the sixth triple-double of his NBA career with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Philadelphia 76ers earn a 138-94 win against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points and shot 5-for-12 from 3-point distance, helping the 76ers shoot 22-for-46 as a team from deep, one trey short of the franchise record. Philadelphia won for the fourth time in six games.

LeBron James scored 18 points and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes played, regular season and playoffs, in NBA history when he crossed the 66,298-minute mark.

Anthony Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds and D'Angelo Russell contributed 12 points and seven assists for the Lakers, who had won four of five.

Reggie Jackson had season highs of 35 points and 13 assists, DeAndre Jordan added season bests of 21 points and 13 rebounds, and the duo used familiar surroundings to power short-handed Denver past host Los Angeles.

The two former Clippers stepped up for the Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic (back), Aaron Gordon (heel) and Jamal Murray (hamstring). Jokic, a two-time MVP, missed a game for the first time this season.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and Ivica Zubac added 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers, who had won four of their previous five games. Leading scorer Paul George finished 2 of 13 from the field and scored just six points.

Kyle Kuzma racked up 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as visiting Washington snapped a nine-game losing streak by pulling away to beat reeling Detroit.

The Pistons lost their 14th consecutive game, tying the franchise record for the longest skid in a single season. They also dropped 14 straight during the 1993-94 and 2021-22 seasons.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 26 points and seven assists. Ausar Thompson tossed in 16 points and Jaden Ivey had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The Pistons went 8-for-38 (21.1 percent) from 3-point range.

Jerami Grant scored 17 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter as Portland beat Indiana in Indianapolis.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points against his former team, while Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Portland won for the second time in three games following an eight-game losing streak.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 33 points and nine assists. Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and Bruce Brown each added 11 points for Indiana, which has alternated wins and losses for eight games.

Rookie Keyonte George scored 19 points and hit a key 3-pointer to help guide Utah past New Orleans in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz played without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (left hamstring soreness) for the second straight game, but they used a balanced attack to beat the Pelicans at home for the second time in three nights. Seven Utah players finished in double figures.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 26 points and seven assists after sitting out the Jazz's 105-100 win over the Pelicans on Saturday night.