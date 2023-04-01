NBA roundup: Jokic and Murray star as Nuggets hand Celtics first home loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA roundup: Jokic and Murray star as Nuggets hand Celtics first home loss
NBA roundup: Jokic and Murray star as Nuggets hand Celtics first home loss
Jokic was in fine form
Jokic was in fine form
AFP
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 69 points as the Denver Nuggets ended Boston's unbeaten home start to the season with a thrilling 102-100 victory on Friday.

A heavyweight showdown between the reigning NBA champions and a league-leading Celtics side lived up to the billing in a gripping battle at Boston's TD Garden.

Denver's victory snapped Boston's 20-game unbeaten run at home this season, the Nuggets laying down a psychological marker in what could well turn out to be a possible NBA Finals preview.

Both two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic and Murray were in scintillating form throughout.

Jokic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists while Murray led the Nuggets scoring with 35 points from 15-of-21 shooting.

"During the season you've got to find ways of motivating yourself and your team, and them not having a loss at home really motivated us," Murray said afterwards.

"We just wanted to come here and bring the right energy regardless. It was good to get a dub (win) today," added Murray, who also had eight rebounds and five assists.

"They've got a great team, lot of guys I'm familiar with that I've been playing with or against my whole life - just a lot of fun when it gets competitive and physical like that. Just a really good win on the road."

Derrick White led Boston's scoring with 24 points while Jayson Tatum added 22 and Kristaps Porzingis 21.

For long periods of Friday's titanic battle, it looked as if Boston would escape with their unbeaten home record intact in a game that saw the lead change hands 13 times.

The Celtics built a hefty 12-point lead during the second quarter with Tatum scoring 10 points and Jaylen Brown adding seven, but Denver always managed to claw their way back into the contest and edged ahead 99-98 with 3min 36sec remaining after Jokic's driving hook shot.

Tatum missed an opportunity to tie the game with an unsuccessful driving layup with 17 seconds left and the Nuggets held on for a gutsy victory.

Boston remain top of the Eastern Conference with 32 wins and 10 defeats, leading second-placed Milwaukee (28-13). Denver improved to 29-14 and are third in the Western Conference behind Minnesota (30-11) and Oklahoma City (28-13).

Booker brilliance

In other games around the NBA on Friday, Devin Booker produced a superb 52-point display as the Phoenix Suns routed the New Orleans Pelicans 123-109 on the road.

Suns point guard Booker made six three-pointers while shooting 18 of 30 from the field in an impressive Phoenix win. Kevin Durant added 26 points with Bradley Beal scoring 13.

Zion Williamson scored 24 points for New Orleans who trailed almost for the entirety of the contest.

Elsewhere on Friday, hopes of a Los Angeles Lakers' revival ground to a halt as the 17-time NBA champions were thumped 130-112 by the Brooklyn Nets.

Impressive back-to-back wins over Oklahoma City and Dallas this week encouraged optimism that the struggling Lakers may have turned a corner, but they were sent back to the drawing board after a blowout defeat to the Nets, who arrived for Friday's assignment in Los Angeles on the back of a four-game losing streak having dropped nine of their last 10 games.

Cam Thomas led the Nets scoring with 33 off the bench, including four three-pointers. Anthony Davis (26 points) and LeBron James (24) led the Los Angeles scoring.

In Orlando meanwhile, Joel Embiid's rich vein of form for Philadelphia continued as the 76ers swatted aside the Magic 124-109.

Reigning NBA MVP Embiid delivered another barnstorming display, scoring 36 points and grabbing seven rebounds in just three quarters as the Sixers cruised past their opponents.

Embiid's performance included one jaw-dropping moment in the second quarter, the 7ft 2in forward bouncing the ball off the backboard and then grabbing the rebound himself for a slam dunk that had his teammates leaping off the bench to give him an ovation.

It marked Embiid's 19th straight game where he has scored 30 points or more as the Sixers bagged their fourth consecutive victory.

Mentions
BasketballNBADenver NuggetsBoston CelticsLos Angeles LakersNew Orleans PelicansPhoenix SunsBrooklyn NetsPhiladelphia 76ersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Warriors' Chris Paul ejected in loss at Phoenix, Hawks beat Nets in overtime
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic dazzles in Mavs win, Celtics top Lakers in NBA Christmas clash
NBA roundup: Pistons slump to record-equalling 26th defeat, Lakers snap four-game skid
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Timberwolves rally past Grizzlies as Thunder beat Jazz
Second Golden State Warriors' game postponed after death of assistant coach Milojevic
NBA roundup: Lakers post convincing win over Mavs despite Luka Doncic return
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46
NBA roundup: Embiid shines as Sixers down Nuggets, Suns rally stuns Kings
Upcoming Los Angeles Clippers arena to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid scores 41 on return for Sixers, Lakers end Thunder streak
NBA roundup: Lillard buzzer-beater lifts Bucks past Kings in overtime
NBA roundup: Celtics rout Rockets in Udoka's return to Boston
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz in demand, Manchester United keen on Brobbey
Football Tracker: Arsenal leading Crystal Palace, Algeria taking on Burkina Faso
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Ronnie O'Sullivan eases into World Grand Prix semi-finals, Junhui Ding awaits

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings