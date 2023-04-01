NBA roundup: Los Angeles Clippers stun Golden State Warriors after trailing by 22

Paul George drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.9 seconds remaining as the host Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 22-point deficit to edge the Golden State Warriors 113-112 on Saturday.

Moses Moody gave Golden State a 111-106 lead with 1:22 to go by sinking two free throws following a clear-path foul by George. James Harden answered with a layup before Moody split a pair of free throws, making it a four-point game with 38.1 seconds left.

Kawhi Leonard's layup made it a one-possession game, and George then delivered, giving Los Angeles its first - and only - lead of the contest. Draymond Green came up short on a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

George finished with a game-high 25 points for the Clippers, who bounced back from a 120-114 loss to the Warriors on Thursday. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 22 points and 11 assists.

Moody opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to put Golden State up by 22, and the Warriors still held a comfortable lead at 85-68 with 5:28 remaining in the period. Los Angeles still had gas in the tank, though, scoring 17 of the next 19 points to make it a two-point game.

Jalen Williams had 23 points to lead eight scorers in double figures as visiting Oklahoma City withstood a furious 30-0 fourth-quarter rally by short-handed Dallas.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points while Davis Bertans and Cason Wallace scored 15 apiece for Oklahoma City, which won for the eighth time in its past 10 games. Dallas star Luka Doncic returned after missing one game for the birth of his daughter and recorded his third triple-double of the season with 36 points, 15 rebounds and 18 assists.

The Mavericks trailed by 23 at the start of the fourth before going on a remarkable 30-0 run to take the lead at 117-111 with 4:18 remaining. After A.J. Lawson hit a 3-pointer to put Dallas ahead by four, Oklahoma City scored six straight points to move ahead 122-120 with 40.1 seconds left. Doncic committed a turnover on the next possession and Gilgeous-Alexander scored on a layup before Williams made two foul shots for the final margin.

Mikal Bridges scored 26 of his 42 points in the first quarter and Brooklyn ended Orlando's nine-game winning streak in a contest in New York.

The Magic missed a chance at their first 10-game winning streak in franchise history partly because they had trouble stopping Bridges, especially in the opening 12 minutes.

Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony scored 20 points apiece to lead Orlando, which had not lost since Nov. 14 when it fell to Brooklyn. Paolo Banchero added 19 points as the Magic shot 40.2 percent from the floor.

Darius Garland and Max Strus had 22 points apiece as visiting Cleveland beat Detroit, handing the Pistons their franchise-record 17th consecutive loss.

Donovan Mitchell supplied 20 points and four assists for the Cavaliers, who bounced back from a home loss to Portland. Jarrett Allen contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds and Georges Niang led the reserves with 12 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic, making his season debut, finished with 22 points off the bench for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham finished with a team-high 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Detroit.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Rudy Gobert posted 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots, and the duo spearheaded a relentless fourth quarter to help Minnesota top host Charlotte.

Naz Reid had 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting off the bench, Mike Conley delivered 14 points and 10 assists and reserve Kyle Anderson added 11 points as the Timberwolves won their fourth consecutive game.

Terry Rozier's 23 points and Miles Bridges' 22 paced the Hornets. P.J. Washington hit four 3-pointers off the bench on the way to 18 points.

Coby White scored a season-high 31 points and led a 3-point barrage by host Chicago in a victory over New Orleans.

White matched his career high of eight 3-pointers (in 13 attempts), and the Bulls made 17 of 40 compared to 8 of 25 for the Pelicans. DeMar DeRozan returned from a one-game absence due to a sprained left ankle to add 24 points and 10 assists.

Zion Williamson scored 27 points, Brandon Ingram had 23 and Herbert Jones had 17 to lead the Pelicans.

Bruce Brown scored a season-high 30 points to help lead Indiana past host Miami.

Obi Toppin scored 22 points for the Pacers, who split their two games in Miami after losing to the Heat on Thursday. Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell tallied 20 points apiece, Myles Turner added 17 and Bennedict Mathurin had 16.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 33 points on 12-for-23 shooting from the field. Caleb Martin poured in 18 points, Duncan Robinson scored 17 and Josh Richardson and Orlando Robinson each scored 16.

