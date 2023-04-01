NBA roundup: Nets hand Pistons their record 27th straight defeat

Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson shoots under pressure from Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren in the second half at Little Caesars Arena

Cameron Johnson scored 24 points and the visiting Brooklyn Nets beat the Pistons 118-112 on Tuesday night as Detroit set a single-season NBA record with their 27th consecutive loss.

Detroit's 27-game losing streak tops the runs of futility of the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers, who each lost 26 straight.

Philadelphia holds the longest losing streak of all time, which spanned over the course of two seasons. The 76ers dropped 28 straight between the end of the 2014-15 season and the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign. The Pistons can match that skid when they visit the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Mikal Bridges had 21 points and Cam Thomas tossed in 17 for Brooklyn. Cade Cunningham carried the Pistons with 41 points, 37 in the second half, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 points.

Andre Drummond tallied 24 points and 25 rebounds to help lead Chicago past visiting Atlanta.

Drummond became just the sixth player to record a 20-20 game in the NBA this season. DeMar DeRozan added 25 points for the Bulls, who won for the fourth time in five games.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta's scoring with 22 points while Trae Young added 21 points and 13 assists. Young was trying to break Oscar Robertson's record of seven consecutive 30-point, 10-assist games but fell short.

Ja Morant scored 31 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had four of his 19 points in overtime as visiting Memphis improved to 4-0 since Morant's return by defeating New Orleans.

Desmond Bane added 27 points as the Grizzlies beat the Pelicans for the second time in eight days - the first win coming in Morant's season debut following a 25-game suspension. Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and Zion Williamson had 23 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans.

The score was tied at 109 before Jackson made consecutive driving layups to give Memphis a four-point lead with 51 seconds left in overtime. The Grizzlies never surrendered the lead again.

Franz Wagner scored 28 points and Paolo Banchero had 24 as visiting Orlando staved off a late rally by Washington.

Rookie Anthony Black added a career-high 23 points for Orlando, who won their second straight following a four-game losing streak. Wagner also notched team-high totals in assists (nine) and rebounds (eight).

Jordan Poole produced 30 points for the Wizards, who lost their second game in a row. Tyus Jones scored 22 points, and Daniel Gafford recorded 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton paired 33 points with 10 assists to lead eight Indiana scorers in double figures as the Pacers won a back-and-forth affair against hosts Houston.

The Pacers, who had lost six of their previous seven games, got 18 points from Myles Turner. Indiana shot a robust 52.4 per cent from the field.

Alperen Sengun logged 30 points and 16 rebounds for the Rockets, who lost for the fourth time in six games. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and nine assists.

Lauri Markkanen amassed 31 points and 12 rebounds and hit four 3-pointers in a decisive fourth-quarter surge to help visiting Utah earn a win over reeling San Antonio.

The Jazz led by a dozen early in the third quarter before San Antonio answered and drew within 100-93 heading to the final period. But the Spurs would get no closer than six, as Markkanen had a three-pointer and a jumper and Jordan Clarkson added two free throws and a ringing dunk to expand the Utah advantage to 112-99.

Clarkson put up 24 points for the Jazz. Reserve Keldon Johnson had a team-high 26 for the Spurs, who have dropped 23 of their past 24 games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lead Oklahoma City to a win over visiting Minnesota.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished 14 of 19 from the field and added nine assists and six rebounds. Three other Thunder players joined Gilgeous-Alexander with at least 20 points - Jalen Williams added 21 while Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren had 20 apiece.

It was the 14th win in the past 19 games for the Thunder and just the third loss in 14 games for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 25 points.

Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and rookie reserve Duop Reath established career highs of 25 points and nine rebounds to help Portland top visiting Sacramento.

In setting a season high for points scored, the Blazers won for just the second time in 11 games. Portland shot 50 per cent from the field, including 16 of 40 (40 per cent) from three-point range.

De'Aaron Fox matched his season-high of 43 points and made a career-best seven 3-pointers for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis scored a season-best 34 points and added 12 rebounds and five assists for Sacramento, who lost their second straight game and fell for the third time in four contests.

James Harden scored 29 points and Paul George added 25 as Los Angeles ended a two-game losing streak without Kawhi Leonard with a victory over visiting Charlotte.

Leonard was out again Tuesday with a left hip contusion as Ivica Zubac contributed 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers, who went 14 of 34 (41.2 per cent) from three-point range. The Hornets went 6 of 29 (20.7 per cent) from distance after going one of 12 (8.3 per cent) in the first half.

Miles Bridges recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Hornets lost their eighth consecutive game. P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier each scored 18 points as Charlotte remained winless since December 8.