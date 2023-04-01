NBA roundup: Paolo Banchero's late shot lifts Orlando Magic past Utah Jazz

Paolo Banchero dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter

Paolo Banchero hit a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining and scored a season-high 30 points to lift the Orlando Magic to a thrilling 115-113 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

Banchero, who had struggled in Orlando's first four games, had his strongest outing of the season. He scored 10 straight points for the Magic in the final minutes and made 9 of 13 field goals overall.

The 2023 Rookie of the Year also had nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks to help the Magic go 2-2 on a four-game trip against Western Conference teams. Franz Wagner added 21 points, and Cole Anthony contributed 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists off the bench.

Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points for the Jazz and put Utah up by a point after hitting a 3-pointer to cap a furious late rally. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and John Collins totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds for Utah, which trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter before the comeback.

CJ McCollum scored 33 points, Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double and Matt Ryan scored a career-high 20 as host New Orleans defeated Detroit.

Valanciunas had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Ryan made 6 of 8 3-pointers after starting in place of Zion Williamson, who was given the night off. Herbert Jones added 21 points and Dyson Daniels scored 10 off the bench for New Orleans, which played its third consecutive game without leading scorer Brandon Ingram (knee soreness).

Cade Cunningham had 22 points and 11 assists for the Pistons. Marcus Sasser scored 19, Ausar Thompson 16, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren 12 apiece, Isaiah Stewart 11 and Killian Hayes 10. The Pelicans won their sixth consecutive game against Detroit as both teams completed a back-to-back.

Rookie Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 38 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead San Antonio to a victory over host Phoenix.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, scored 10 points in the fourth quarter as San Antonio held off a Phoenix charge. The Spurs never trailed while winning both ends of the back-to-back set in Phoenix. Zach Collins recorded 19 points and eight rebounds and Devin Vassell scored 17 points for San Antonio. Jeremy Sochan had 14 points and nine assists, Cedi Osman scored 13 and Tre Jones added 12 points and 10 assists for the Spurs.

Phoenix star Devin Booker had 31 points and 13 assists in his return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. Kevin Durant scored 28 points for the Suns, who had beaten San Antonio nine straight times prior to the two setbacks.

Joel Embiid had 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to lift host Philadelphia past Toronto.

Embiid was 8 of 22 from the field and 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 points apiece and Tyrese Maxey had 18 for the Sixers, who won their third in a row. Furkan Korkmaz also contributed 10.

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. OG Anunoby added 16 points and Dennis Schroder had 13 points and 10 assists. Pascal Siakam was held to 10 points.