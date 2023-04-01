NBA roundup: Pelicans set team mark with 153 points in win over Jazz

CJ McCollum scored 33 points and the hot-shooting New Orleans Pelicans posted a franchise-record point total in a 153-124 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

The old team mark for points was set in New Orleans' 149-129 win over the Sacramento Kings on October 19, 2018.

Herbert Jones Jr. scored 22 points, Brandon Ingram put up 18, Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Zion Williamson added 17 points and a career-high 11 assists for the Pelicans, who wound up with a franchise-record 41 assists.

Collin Sexton scored 22, Simone Fontecchio had 18 and John Collins scored 14 for the Jazz, who lost their third straight game after a six-game winning streak. The Pelicans have alternated wins and losses for seven games.

Jalen Williams drained a game-winning jumper with two seconds remaining to lift Oklahoma City over visiting Portland.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 33 points and 10 assists, but struggled with his shooting, going 10 of 24 from the floor.

The Blazers scored just 43 points in the second half to drop their sixth game in their last eight. Scoot Henderson led Portland with 19 points off the bench.

Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray also scored 31 points and Denver won at Indianapolis, spoiling Pascal Siakam's home debut with Indiana.

Jokic's triple-double was his 13th of the season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 14 points and Reggie Jackson scored 13 off the bench for Denver, which has won three straight, all on the road.

Siakam, acquired from the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday, finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 22 points, and T.J. McConnell scored 17.

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and Julius Randle also finished with 30 and converted a go-ahead dunk with one minute left as visiting New York rallied down the stretch for a victory over struggling Brooklyn.

After facing a nine-point deficit going into the fourth, the Knicks grabbed a 98-97 lead on Randle's putback with four minutes left. New York emerged with their fourth win in a row.

Mikal Bridges sank a career-high seven 3-pointers and led all scorers with 36 points, but he was held to three in the fourth quarter as the Nets lost for the 11th time in 13 games.