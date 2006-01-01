Suns owner says Kevin Durant is staying in Phoenix to compete for title

Suns owner says Kevin Durant is staying in Phoenix to compete for title

Durant has played 83 regular-season games with the Suns
Durant has played 83 regular-season games with the Suns
Suns owner Mat Ishbia (44) dropped his own draft night news on Wednesday, declaring "drama" surrounding Phoenix trading Kevin Durant (35) is pure fiction.

Ishbia responded via social media to multiple reports on Tuesday and TV commentary on Wednesday that linked the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls and others to Durant.

"NBA Draft night is the best. Everyone talking about the drama and storylines, some are right and some are just wrong. My turn. Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it. Gotta love draft night! Go Suns."

ESPN reported on Wednesday the Rockets were intrigued by potentially landing Durant, but would also be interested in Devin Booker if the Suns make him available.

Durant was fifth in the NBA in scoring last season at 27.1 points per game. He also averaged 6.6 rebounds and five assists per game in his 17th season since being drafted by the Seattle Supersonics No. 2 overall in 2007.

Durant has played 83 regular-season games with the Suns. He is eligible to sign a one-year extension worth nearly $60 million for the 2026-27 season. He was acquired by the Suns at the trade deadline in 2022 for a package of players and picks that went to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Suns sent Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets in the trade.

