Utah Jazz send Simone Fontecchio to Detroit Pistons for Kevin Knox and second-round pick

Fontecchio is in his second NBA season
Reuters
The Utah Jazz are sending forward Simone Fontecchio (28) to the Detroit Pistons for former first-round draft pick Kevin Knox (24), a 2024 second-round pick and draft rights to Gabriele Procida (21), ESPN reported Wednesday.

Fontecchio is in his second NBA season, both with the Jazz.

In 50 games (34 starts) this season, he is averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists and shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-8 Italian began his pro career in Europe at 17, playing in leagues that included Lega Basket Serie A and the German Basketball Bundesliga.

Knox was the No. 9 overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. The forward has appeared in 31 games (11 starts) this season, averaging 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.1 minutes.

The Pistons selected Procida with the No. 36 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 wing currently is playing in the Euroleague for Alba Berlin of Basketball Bundesliga and is averaging 8.7 points over 17.8 minutes in 23 games.

The Jazz, at 26-26, currently occupy 10th place and the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The 6-43 Pistons have the worst record in the NBA.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballNBAFontecchio SimoneKnox KevinProcida GabrieleUtah JazzDetroit Pistons
