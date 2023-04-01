Warriors prepare to return after devastating death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Warriors prepare to return after devastating death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic
Warriors prepare to return after devastating death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic
Dejan Milojevic was part of the Warriors' coaching team since 2021.
Dejan Milojevic was part of the Warriors' coaching team since 2021.
Reuters
The Golden State Warriors will return to action with heavy hearts on Wednesday after postponing two games in the wake of the shocking death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic last week.

The 46-year-old Serbian known as "Deki" suffered a heart attack during a private team dinner in Utah on Tuesday and despite life-saving efforts, died late Wednesday morning at the Salt Lake City hospital.

"It's the saddest thing I've ever been a part of in the NBA," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Monday.

"Where we lose someone so close to us and then more importantly, see his family suffer."

The Belgrade native, who joined the coaching staff in 2021 and helped the team win the 2022 NBA championship, leaves behind a wife and two children.

"These last five days have been full of all of the above. The shock, the emotion, and the extreme outpouring of love from all over the world," Kerr said.

Kerr added that the team had together watched the emotional tribute to Milojevic held prior to a game in Belgrade between two of his former clubs.

Kerr said there is "no handbook" for how to deal with such a devastating loss but said the players and coaches have rallied around each other and Milojevic's family.

Warriors center Kevon Looney remembered Milojevic as "positive, joyful and authentic."

"He was somebody who loved to teach," he said. "He loved to spread his knowledge and his love."

Before joining the Warriors, Milojevic spent the 2021 season as head coach of Buducnost in the Adriatic League in Montenegro. Prior to that role, Milojevic was head coach for Mega Basket in Belgrade for eight seasons.

In December 2019, Milojevic was named an assistant coach for the Serbian national team under Igor Kokoskov.

Milojevic also enjoyed a 14-year international playing career and was named the Adriatic League Most Valuable Player three times (2004-06).

The Warriors postponed their games against Utah and Dallas last week and will next face Atlanta in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Mentions
BasketballNBAAmerican SportsGolden State Warriors
Related Articles
Second Golden State Warriors' game postponed after death of assistant coach Milojevic
NBA roundup: Lakers post convincing win over Mavs despite Luka Doncic return
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid scores 70 as Sixers down Spurs, 62 points for Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic nets season-high 42 to lead Nuggets over Wizards
NBA roundup: Lillard's 45 points spark Bucks to win over Pistons
NBA roundup: Jokic and Murray star as Nuggets hand Celtics first home loss
NBA roundup: Timberwolves rally past Grizzlies as Thunder beat Jazz
NBA roundup: Embiid shines as Sixers down Nuggets, Suns rally stuns Kings
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Choupo-Moting open to Man Utd move, Wilson linked with Atletico
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Judd Trump to win World Grand Prix title in Leicester
Guinea team call on fans to tone down celebrations after six people lose lives
Ghana all but out of tournament after stunning Mozambique fightback

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings