Paris 2024
  Flashscore News
  Basketball
  Olympic Games Women
  Belgium upset by debutants Germany in women's basketball, Nigeria stun Australia

Maxuella Lisowa Mbaka of Belgium in action against Satou Sabally of Germany
Maxuella Lisowa Mbaka of Belgium in action against Satou Sabally of GermanyReuters
Fancied Belgium's Olympic campaign began poorly as they were upset by debutants Germany 83-69, while Nigeria shocked Australia 75-62 at the Paris Games in the women's basketball tournament at the Pierre Mauroy stadium on Monday.

In a tough Group C, where defending champions the United States begin their quest for gold against Japan later on Monday, Belgium were partly undone by Germany's dynamic Sabally sisters, Satou and Nyara, who secured 33 points between them.

There was also a shock in Group B as point guard Ezinne Kalu scored 19 points to help 12th-ranked Nigeria, who are three-time defending African champions, beat third-ranked Australia.

Ezinne Kalu of Nigeria in action against Alanna Smith of Australia
Ezinne Kalu of Nigeria in action against Alanna Smith of AustraliaReuters

"Our defence were relentless," Kalu said after the win. "When we were on court, we smelt blood for the ball.

"Nobody defends like us, and that's what kept us going. Second half Australia came out very strong... But we just kept our foot on the gas and kept going."

Hosts France take on Canada in Group B later on Monday.

Follow the women's basketball here.

BasketballOlympic Games WomenAustralia WBelgium WGermany WNigeria WJapan WUSA WOlympic GamesAmerican Sports
