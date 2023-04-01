Aces overcome Liberty to win their second straight WNBA title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. WNBA
  4. Aces overcome Liberty to win their second straight WNBA title
Aces overcome Liberty to win their second straight WNBA title
Two in a row
Two in a row
Reuters
The Las Vegas Aces became the first team in more than 20 years to repeat as WNBA champions after holding off the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the Finals on Wednesday.

A'ja Wilson, named the Most Valuable Player of the Finals, produced 24 points and 16 rebounds to help the Aces recover from a 12-point deficit in Brooklyn.

New York had appeared on track to keep their first Finals campaign in 21 years alive, with guard Courtney Vandersloot leading with 19 points, but an error-filled second half cost them dearly.

"We fought through so much adversity during the season and we just kept the main thing the main thing," said Wilson.

"We cried together, prayed together, and now we popping champagne together."

The Aces were out of sync early on with starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes sidelined due to injury and coughed up eight turnovers in the first quarter.

New York had a commanding lead at halftime thanks to standout performances from forward Betnijah Laney and Vandersloot but Las Vegas came alive in the third, outshooting the home team 23-12.

A clutch jump shot from Sabrina Ionescu put New York within one point with only seconds left but their frantic last-gasp attempts to clinch victory came up short.

"Credit to Vegas, they were down, they found a way," New York coach Sandy Brondello told reporters. "We fought but it wasn't our best game today."

Dubbed the league's 'superteams', the two sides had been on a collision course to the Finals, attracting enormous interest from fans in the best-of-five series.

"There were a lot of years that we weren't so super, but you can't build a super team in a couple of months," said Aces guard Kelsey Plum, who had seven points, eight rebounds and five assists.

"It takes years and I'm just really proud of this group."

Mentions
BasketballWNBANew York LibertyLas Vegas Aces
Related Articles
WNBA Finals features 'superteam' showdown for the ages as Las Vegas take on New York
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart named WNBA MVP for second time
Flashscore's Top 40 NBA players to watch this season: 30-21 - Edging closer to the summit
Show more
Basketball
Flashscore's Top 40 NBA players to watch this season: 40-31 - All-Stars galore
Victor Wembanyama shines again in second San Antonio Spurs game
Doncic fever hits Madrid as Dallas Mavericks forward returns to face Real
Victor Wembanyama shines for San Antonio Spurs on pre-season debut
Steve Kerr sees future at Golden State Warriors despite expiring contract
Wembanyama hoping to lead Spurs to play-off berth in first NBA season
Most Read
Son of late Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes signs for Real Madrid
Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL and meniscus rupture with Brazil
Derby Week: Mostar - a city of two clubs divided by a river, war, faith and football
OPINION: Luka Modric faces dilemma of saving Croatia or himself at Real Madrid

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings