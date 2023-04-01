Basketball World Cup roundup: Germany, Dominican Republic and Lithuania sweep groups

Basketball World Cup roundup: Germany, Dominican Republic and Lithuania sweep groups
The first group stage of the Basketball World Cup is coming to an end, with a number of teams aiming to complete sweeps of their groups. Meanwhile, Italy were targeting a win over the Philippines to clinch qualification, while others were battling for third.

Germany 101, Finland 75

Germany completed a flawless group stage campaign with a crushing victory over a winless Finland side.

Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder and Isaac Bonga both drained 15 points, while Johannes Thiemann also added 13 points.

Olivier Nkamhoua top-scored for Finland with 14 points, while NBA star Lauri Markkanen could only contribute 12 points and two rebounds.

Angola 67, Dominican Republic 75

The Dominican Republic sealed a sweep of Group A with a win over Angola.

Andres Feliz led the way for the winners, scoring 17 points alongside his six rebounds. Meanwhile, Silvio De Sousa sunk a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds.

Egypt 100, Mexico 72

Egypt ended their World Cup group campaign with a blowout win against Mexico, meaning they finished in third ahead of their opponents.

Ehab Amin Saleh was the star of the show, with 22 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Brooklyn Nets' new rookie big man Patrick Gardner scored 20 points.

Francisco Cruz Salvidar and Josh Ibarra top-scored for Mexico with 21 points each.

Lebanon 79, France 85

After their exit on Sunday, France completed a less-than-convincing consolation win against Lebanon.

Guerschon Yabusele and New York Knicks' Evan Fournier poured in 18 and 17 points respectively, but Lebanese guard Wael Arakji put on a show, scoring 29 points in defeat.

Australia 109, Japan 89

Australia secured their place in the next group phase after grabbing a crucial win against Japan.

A win for the Japanese would have seen them pip their opponents to second place, but despite Josh Hawkinson's 33 points and seven rebounds, they couldn't find the victory they needed.

20-year-old Josh Giddey led the way with 26 points and 11 assists for Australia, as Xavier Cooks drained 24 points and a whopping 16 rebounds.

Philippines 83, Italy 90

Italy sealed a tight win over hosts the Philippines to reach the next round of the World Cup.

Simone Fontecchio scored 18 points on the way to victory, while Marco Spissu delivered 13 points and nine assists.

Jordan Clarkson sunk a game-high 23 points to go alongside his seven rebounds and six assists.

Montenegro 71, Lithuania 91

Lithuania took top spot in Group D, with a resounding victory over Montenegro.

Barcelona point guard Rokas Jokubaitis scored 19 points, as Chicago Bulls centre Nikola Vucevic also scored 19 points for Montenegro.

Canada 101, Latvia 75

NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada to a commanding win over Latvia as they secured first place in Group H.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard racked up 27 points, six rebounds and six assists, while New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett scored 22 points.

Andrejs Grazulis scored 16 points for Latvia.

