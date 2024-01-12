Musiala nets brace as Bayern return from winter break with win over Hoffenheim

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Musiala nets brace as Bayern return from winter break with win over Hoffenheim
Musiala nets brace as Bayern return from winter break with win over Hoffenheim
Jamal Musiala celebrates after netting the opener for Bayern
Jamal Musiala celebrates after netting the opener for Bayern
AFP
On the night that Bayern Munich and German football remembered the legendary Franz Beckenbauer, the Rekordmeister honoured his memory by seeing off Hoffenheim, closing the gap at the top of the Bundesliga table to leaders Bayer Leverkusen to just one point.

Sadness weighed in the air at the Allianz Arena ahead of kick-off as Bayern paid tribute to arguably the most significant figure in their history.

Perhaps this led to a sluggish start from Thomas Tuchel’s men, who were forced to wait until the 18th-minute for their first shot on goal. When it arrived, though, Jamal Musiala brilliantly opened the scoring as his drive from a tight angle beat Oliver Baumann and went in off the post.

That strike made it 72 consecutive home league matches in which Bayern have found the net, but chances to add to their lead were few and far between despite their dominance of possession.

In fact, Hoffenheim came closer to a goal before the break with Anton Stach and Andrej Kramaric both firing volleys towards goal, but neither had the beating of home goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was making his 500th appearance for the club.

A breathless second half saw chances arriving at regular intervals. First-half goalscorer Musiala struck the post for the hosts, who then saw Konrad Laimer and Alphonso Davies denied by Baumann.

Hoffenheim responded, as top scorer Max Beier was brilliantly denied from point-blank range by Neuer, before he also hit the bar while Kramarić spurned a one-on-one opportunity.

Those misses proved terminal for the Kraichgauer, who within five minutes of rattling the upright, found their deficit doubled by the mercurial Musiala.

After earning a yard of space with his trademark fleeting footwork, the 20-year-old exchanged passes with Leroy Sane before opening his foot up to slot beneath Baumann. The contest then threatened to unravel for Hoffenheim, who saw Grischa Prömel sent off for a late challenge on substitute Mathys Tel.

It was far from a vintage display, but Harry Kane added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time as he slammed into the top corner after being played in by Leon Goretzka.

In doing so, the Englishman equalled Robert Lewandowski’s record for the most goals in the first of a Bundesliga season at 22 with a game to spare. It cemented Hoffenheim’s fate, as their miserable run extended to just one win from their last eight league matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich - Hoffenheim player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayern Munich
Related Articles
Franz Beckenbauer laid to rest at private ceremony in Munich
Eric Dier joins Bayern Munich on short-term deal after decade at Tottenham
Thomas Tuchel confirms Spurs defender Eric Dier set to sign for Bayern Munich
Show more
Football
Manager Postecoglou plays up Tottenham's title prospects ahead of United clash
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Arsenal recall Marquinhos
Updated
Luton leave it late to rescue point against relegation rivals Burnley
Football Tracker: Alaves break Sevilla hearts as Strasbourg earn point against Marseille
Updated
Qatar begin Asian Cup defence with comfortable win over Lebanon
Updated
A Lions' battle and the Sahel derby: A guide to AFCON's most competitive rivalries
Dates for next Africa Cup of Nations finals unclear says CAF president
Guinea Bissau target first Cup of Nations victory in tough test against hosts
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Arsenal recall Marquinhos
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
Football Tracker: Alaves break Sevilla hearts as Strasbourg earn point against Marseille
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings