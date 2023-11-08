Kane nets brace to continue hot streak as Bayern made to sweat in Galatasaray victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Kane nets brace to continue hot streak as Bayern made to sweat in Galatasaray victory
Kane nets brace to continue hot streak as Bayern made to sweat in Galatasaray victory
Harry Kane celebrates his first goal of the night
Harry Kane celebrates his first goal of the night
AFP
Harry Kane struck two goals in the final 10 minutes to ensure Bayern Munich’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) knockout stages for a remarkable 21st consecutive season, defeating Galatasaray 2-1 to send the Turkish champions into Group A jeopardy.

Fresh off an emphatic Klassiker triumph on Saturday to make amends for a cup exit to third-tier Saarbrucken, Bayern knew that they could make it the perfect response with a win and UCL knockout-stage qualification here. 

Despite some promising early forward play from Galatasaray, who ascended to the summit of the Süper Lig table at the weekend, Leroy Sané raced beyond the defence for the first real chance of the match, but Fernando Muslera showed great tenacity to collect the ball from his feet.

Although they went on to control possession, the home side looked toothless in attack, and Jamal Musiala’s long-range strike whistled past the post in their only other chance of the first half-hour.

Sane, who has been on scintillating form with 12 goal contributions in 10 league games so far this campaign, was again thwarted by the veteran Muslera, and Bayern’s wastefulness was almost punished at the end of the half. Mauro Icardi latched onto Hakim Ziyech’s through ball, but Manuel Neuer stood tall to save in just his fourth game back after sustaining a leg injury almost 12 months ago.

Kane had already scored a remarkable 17 goals for Bayern before this game, but he was denied by the woodwork at the beginning of the second period as he slid in to meet Kingsley Coman’s cross.

Galatasaray soon had the ball in the net themselves through Baris Yılmaz, but an offside in the buildup set Bayern up to take the lead with just 10 minutes remaining. Familiar faces were responsible, as Joshua Kimmich expertly whipped a deep free kick onto the head of Kane, who flicked it over Muslera.

The Englishman had scored hat-tricks in both of his previous two matches for Bayern, and he doubled Bayern’s lead here as Mathys Tel took advantage of a mistake in midfield to slide it across the box, where the number nine was waiting to pass in.

A fair amount of nerves were injected into the Bayern camp when Cedric Bakambu fired one back on the break for the visitors, but there were ultimately celebrations in the home dugout as Bayern progress.

The loss for Okan Buruk’s side means that they take on Manchester United next round in danger of elimination at the group stage on the fifth consecutive attempt.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich - Galatasaray player ratings
Flashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBayern MunichGalatasaray
Related Articles
Bayern keep up perfect start to Champions League in Turkey, Inter down Salzburg
Injuries won't deter us from plan to beat Galatasaray, says Bayern's Tuchel
Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and AEK Athens fined by UEFA for crowd trouble
Show more
Football
Manchester United drop lead twice in embarrassing loss to FC Copenhagen
Arsenal on brink of Champions League knockouts as Sevilla swept aside
Martinez nets late penalty as Inter squeeze past RB Salzburg to secure progression
Real Madrid ride early Braga pressure to ease through into Champions League last 16
Union Berlin finally snap 12-game losing streak after nervy Napoli draw
Real Sociedad on verge of qualification after cruising past Benfica
Urawa's Asian Champions League title defence hit by Pohang defeat
Derby Week: Uruguay hosts the oldest derby outside the British Isles
Desmond Ofei ready for more after journey from professional to Ghana Under-20 coach
Most Read
Sevilla manager Diego Alonso wants to avenge 'unfair' Arsenal defeat
Haaland poised to break another scoring record, Stones facing long absence
Manchester United drop lead twice in embarrassing loss to FC Copenhagen
Haaland's halftime shirt swap with Young Boys skipper raises eyebrows

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings