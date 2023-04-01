Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois to miss out on Euro 2024 through injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois to miss out on Euro 2024 through injury
Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois to miss out on Euro 2024 through injury
Courtois won't be fit by the summer
Courtois won't be fit by the summer
Reuters
Belgium's number one goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (31) has said he will not go to next year's European Championship in order to fully recover from a knee injury, he told Belgian TV station VRT broadcast on Tuesday.

"I need to recover fully, so it's better to provide clarity now," the Real Madrid player said.

"If I'm lucky, I might be able to play a match come May, but I'll never be ready for the tournament. I can't be in the goal at 80% or 85%, I should step aside for other good players."

Courtois was sidelined for months in October, after he needed surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee he suffered during a training session.

He said his decision to sit out Euro 2024 in Germany doesn't have to be a final farewell from the national team, even though he walked out on the squad in June after a spat with coach Domenico Tedesco.

At the time, Tedesco said Courtois had felt overlooked for the team's captaincy, but the goalkeeper said it was a lack of overall appreciation that prompted him to leave.

"That was the wrong decision, for which I apologise to the team and the fans," said Courtois, who has been capped for Belgium 102 times since 2011.

"I still love to play for the national team. But this season I have to focus on Real Madrid, the European Championship does not fit in the picture of a perfect comeback."

Mentions
FootballCourtois ThibautBelgium
Related Articles
Euro 2024 draw analysis: How the tournament will pan out according to the world rankings
Hosts Germany to face Scotland in Euro 2024 opening match as holders Italy get tough draw
Germany hosts Euro 2024 draw as top contenders prepare to learn fate
Show more
Football
Mainz come back to salvage draw against wasteful Dortmund in Bundesliga
Manchester City ease into Club World Cup final with win over Urawa Reds
Rangers to play without any fans in Old Firm derby against Celtic
Updated
Werder Bremen grab a point to spoil Forsberg's final appearance for RB Leipzig
After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig
Nottingham Forest sack Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace him
Updated
League Cup run can hone Liverpool's squad into title contenders, says Lijnders
VAR conversations in LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup to be made public from January
Transfer News LIVE: Top clubs to fight it out for Palhinha, United scout Guirassy
Updated
Most Read
After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig
Why Fatawu Issahaku should skip the AFCON and focus on his Leicester City future
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Champions League Round of 16: Manchester City and Arsenal draw favourable opponents

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings