Betting 101: How to bet

If you are somebody that is completely new to betting then don’t worry, we are here to help and guide you every step of the way.

There are a number of steps you will need to take before you even place a bet, and we will detail it all for you in this article to ensure you don’t miss one.

From choosing your bookmaker and the sports betting bonuses you can pick to choosing what to bet on, we’ve got it all covered for you below.

Choosing your bookmaker

This might seem easy on the surface, but there are a number of things to consider before going ahead and choosing any bookmaker you see.

Security

First of all when choosing your bookmaker, it’s vital that you choose one that prioritises security. The reason for this is you are going to be entering all of your personal information, and financial information when you make a deposit, and that needs to be kept safe by the bookmaker to avoid the data being leaked.

Fortunately, all of the online betting sites recommended at Flashscore are legal and trusted meaning you can guarantee the safety of not only your personal information, but financial information too.

Betting bonuses and promotions

To many, betting bonuses and promotions will be the most significant reason why they have decided to sign up, with certain online betting sites offering incredible signup offers for new players.

But don’t let a welcome offer be the only reason you sign up, because existing promotions are just as important. If you are going to keep betting after registering, you will want to also be rewarded with betting bonuses for regularly placing bets or betting certain amounts around big sporting events.

Overall, check out our recommended online betting sites and find out which ones not only have excellent welcome offers, but also promotions you can take advantage of when you have played through all of your betting bonuses when you first registered.

Mobile betting

Navigation in itself is important for any betting site because it is one of the main reasons for encouraging users to return. But with how common mobile betting is too, it’s crucial that online bookmakers also offer either an app or a comprehensive product for those looking to use their mobile to bet.

You will find that the vast majority, if not all, will now offer a fantastic app for you to use or an excellent product through a mobile browser to ensure that players using their mobile have the best experience when betting.

Make sure that mobile betting is available before you sign up with any online bookmakers if you are looking to place bets using one.

Betting markets available

Certain online bookmakers have better options when it comes to the markets they have available, and some can even specialise in sports rather than as a whole.

If you are looking to place a bet builder or same game parlay, which is an accumulation of selections from one specific match, some online bookmakers will have better options than others.

If you are looking to bet on some more niche matches from smaller leagues or tours, you will find that again some online bookmakers have better options than others.

So, we recommend taking a look around and checking out what markets are available with our suggested online bookmakers.

Best odds

Not only are betting markets important, but you also want to register with online bookmakers that have strong odds to ensure that you are in with a chance of winning the most amount of money possible.

If you decide to bet on accumulators or parlays, it means that you can miss out on a lot of money if you decide to play at betting sites that are renowned for having lower odds than others.

Some betting sites will be well-known for having the best odds, and if you are strictly looking for this alone, that would be the best site for you to sign up with.

Registering with online bookmakers

The registration process with online bookmakers is simple, and is almost identical at each and every site you decide to sign up with. It can be broken down into a few simple steps, now that you have chosen the correct bookmaker for you.

1. Now you have found a suitable welcome offer for you, head to the online betting site and find the signup offer you are looking for

2. Click “register”, “join” or whichever prompt you see when you reach the online bookmaker

3. Enter your name, date of birth, address, email address, and any other personal details required

4. Finally, create a unique username and password to complete the signup process with your chosen online bookmaker!

Claiming your betting bonuses

Now you have claimed your welcome offer via Flashscore and signed up as we have detailed above, now it is time for the best bit, to claim the betting bonuses you are entitled to as a new player!

Betting bonuses will differ depending on which online bookmaker you decide to sign up with, which means we can’t tell you exactly how to claim each individual one.

But, provided you follow the terms and conditions of the offer before you claim it, then the betting bonuses are guaranteed to be yours.

The terms and conditions we mention can include a number of different things for you to look out for to ensure you receive the full benefits of the welcome offer.

For example, these are some things to look out for in the terms and conditions of the offer you decide to claim:

Minimum deposit

Minimum stake

Minimum selections

Minimum odds

Expiry date

Choosing your odds

You will need to decide which odds you would like to be shown once registered with your online bookmaker, and this entirely based on your preference for how you like them to be seen and calculated.

There are three main options that you can choose from at online betting sites, and in some cases you might not even have the option of all three, depending on where you are located.

Check out the below for more detail about your options when it comes to how you prefer to see betting odds at the betting site you have signed up with.

Fractional odds

You can choose between fractional odds, which would for example be 2/1 and a 10 bet would return 30 including the 10 that you have staked.

Fractions can be seen as complicated for many when you start seeing odds like 19/2, or other values which can become confusing and users might not understand them. But in a lot of cases, in England for instance, fractions are something people recognise when it comes to placing bets.

Decimal odds

Alternatively, you could pick decimal odds which are seen as a lot simpler because it’s an easier value to multiply with your stake.

Say for example you had decimal odds of 7.5, you know that if you were to stake 10 on it you would receive 75 back including your stake, which is somewhat simpler compared to 13/2, the fractional equivalent.

American odds

Quite uncommon outside of the US, American odds are based on a stake of 100, meaning you see +100, +200, and more intricate numbers in this format.

If say for example you were to have a base stake of 100, + 100 would mean you receive 200 in total back including your stake because it simply adds 100 to your stake.

This, like fractions in the UK, can be seen as a bit more complicated outside of the US and isn’t typically used by players in Europe. But, if you prefer it, then feel free to choose this as your preferred odds format when you register with any online betting sites.

Finding sports to bet on

It’s more than likely that if you are choosing to bet on sports, then you have particular sports that you are interested in and typically watch or enjoy.

It’s very common for the sports to be found on the left hand side bar of online bookmakers, listing all of the sports on which you can bet on, including football, tennis, basketball, and much more.

Each of the sports you decide to bet on will have different markets tailored to the sport itself, with football having markets around goals, goalscorers, cards, corners, and more. While tennis will have markets related to games, sets, among other things.

You have free reign to pick whichever sport you would like to bet on, depending on if you like it, enjoy or watching it, or maybe where you see value at that moment in time.

Finding markets to bet on

Now you have found a sport that you want to bet on, and I assume a particular match or matches, it’s now time to find the markets that you like the look of.

The ways in which you can find the best markets to bet on can be thanks to conducting some research, which can be on various different things.

Say for instance you were placing a bet on football, you could check the recent form for both teams, including the goals and conceded scored by each, all with Flashscore.

By checking the form, you can discover trends or a market that you might whether that might be goals for football, points in basketball, a player to win in tennis, or something else.

Ultimately, you may just have a personal feeling that something is going to happen in a match and you can always place a bet on that, but it could also be good to do some research too.

Placing your bet

Now that you have found your selection, you will need to click on the odds that you like and add it to your betslip, where you will then be able to enter your stake and place the bet.

If you add just one selection to your betslip and that is all you want to bet on, you will need to input your stake and press the “Place Bet” button or whatever is written by the specific bookmaker you are playing with.

If you decide to add more than one selection to create an accumulator or parlay, the online bookmaker will provide an option for you to bet on all of the combined outcomes at certain odds. Those odds will be calculated for you by the online betting site, with nothing required of you other than to add the selections to your betslip.

Finally, provided you have money in your account in the form of cash or via bonuses you have amassed through a welcome offer or promotions at your online bookmaker, you can then place your bet and wait and see if you have chosen a winner!