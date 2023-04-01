Bowl roundup: Jason Bean lifts Kansas past UNLV with six touchdowns

Jason Bean lifts the trophy
Jason Bean lifts the trophy
Reuters
Kansas survived a second-half comeback by UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, overcoming three turnovers and 18 penalties for a 49-36 win on Tuesday.

Jason Bean threw three interceptions but also had a Kansas Bowl-record six touchdown passes and 449 yards through the air. Lawrence Arnold (six receptions, 132 yards) and Luke Grimm (four receptions, 160 yards) each had three touchdown catches.

The Jayhawks (9-4) led 28-7 late in the second quarter before the Rebels (9-5) scored 17 unanswered points.

The Jayhawks' defence intercepted UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava twice, but 210 yards in penalties hurt Kansas in what turned into a second-half shootout. Maiava finished with 291 yards, three TDs and the two picks on 24-for-35 passing.

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota 30, Bowling Green 24

Darius Taylor had 35 carries for 208 yards and a touchdown and the Golden Gophers held on for a win over the Falcons in Detroit.

Cole Kramer passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one more for Minnesota (6-7), who won their seventh straight bowl game. Elijah Spencer and Jameson Geers had one touchdown catch apiece.

Connor Bazelak passed for 221 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score for Bowling Green (7-6). Odieu Hiliare had 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown, and PaSean Wimberly led the way on the ground with 63 rushing yards and a TD.

First Responder Bowl: Texas State 45, Rice 21

Brian Holloway returned two interceptions for touchdowns and Jahmyl Jeter ran for three scores as the Bobcats won their FBS bowl debut, trouncing the Owls in Dallas.

Texas State (8-5) limited Rice (6-7) to 197 total yards, intercepting five passes, forcing and recovering a fumble and notching four sacks. Holloway had interception returns of 36 and 48 yards, and Jeter made scoring runs of 29, one and one yard. Ismael Mahdi rushed for a game-high 122 yards on 24 attempts, while quarterback TJ Finley hit on 15 of 29 passes for 152 yards.

Rice quarterback AJ Padgett struggled before being pulled in the fourth quarter, completing only 10 of 21 attempts for 85 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Backup Shawqi Itraish wound up two of four for 19 yards with two picks.

