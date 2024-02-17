Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America with 3-2 win against Mexico

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America with 3-2 win against Mexico

Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America with 3-2 win against Mexico

Pereira opened the scoring
Pereira opened the scoring AFP
Brazil enjoyed the perfect warm-up as they secured a 3-2 win over Mexico in their pre-Copa America friendly in Kyle Field stadium in Texas on Saturday.

Coach Dorival Junior, who assumed the Brazil job in January, decided to rest first-choice players such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Raphinha. His decision paid off as they took an early lead when Andreas Pereira scored from a Savio pass in the 5th.

Mexico enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half but lacked the cutting edge to test goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who replaced the injured Ederson after he was ruled out with a fractured eye socket.

Brazil doubled their lead nine minutes after the break when Eder Militao's long throw-in was met by Yan Couto, who flicked the ball back into the area for Gabriel Martinelli to tap in alone.

The Mexican side weren't done yet, though, as Julian Quinones scored in the 73rd minute from Alexis Vega's superb cross, before Guillermo Martinez Ayala equalised in the 92nd minute of added time.

The match stats
The match statsFlashscore

But it was young prodigy Endrick who sealed Brazil's victory four minutes later, heading in a cross from Vinicius Jr, who had come on as a substitute.

"I'm very grateful to God for another opportunity to score for the national team. Thanks to the squad and Dorival's excellent work. We trained well and I hope we can work even harder because the goal is to win Copa America," said 17-year-old Endrick after the match.

The nine-time champions face the US in another warm-up friendly on Wednesday before opening their Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on June 24 followed by Paraguay four days later and Colombia on July 2.

The quadrennial tournament will be held in the United States from June 20 to July 14.

Mentions
FootballMexicoBrazil
Related Articles
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez bags hat-trick as Uruguay thrash Mexico
Lucas Paqueta to remain with Brazil's Copa América squad despite FA charges
EXCLUSIVE: Savio on his future, success at Girona and Copa America call-up
Show more
Football
Pedri living up to Spain's 'infinite' expectations, says head coach De la Fuente
Unexpected blow for Czechs as key midfielder Sadilek is ruled out of Euro 2024
All you need to know about the World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Ivory Coast
Luke Shaw uncertain if he'll be fit for England's Euro 2024 opener
When is the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Benin Republic and Nigeria & how can I watch?
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, interest in Lukaku building
Updated
One must-watch game to look out for in every group at Euro 2024
Brighton homing in on St Pauli boss Fabian Hurzeler in search for new head coach
USA thrashed 5-1 by Colombia in Copa America warm-up friendly
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, interest in Lukaku building
Swiatek wins third consecutive French Open with crushing victory over Paolini
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings