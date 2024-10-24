Advertisement
Brian Riemer to replace Kasper Hjulmand as Denmark head coach

Reuters
Riemer will take over as Denmark head coach as a permanent replacement for Kasper Hjulmand
Riemer will take over as Denmark head coach as a permanent replacement for Kasper Hjulmand
Brian Riemer will take over as Denmark head coach as a permanent replacement for Kasper Hjulmand who stepped down in July, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Thursday.

Riemer, 46, gained much of his coaching experience with Danish giants FC Copenhagen and as an assistant to fellow Dane Thomas Frank at English club Brentford before taking over as head coach at Belgian side Anderlecht in December 2022.

"With Brian Riemer, we get a coach with the energy, passion and great commitment that we have been looking for. He shares our view of football about trying to dominate matches and playing attacking and technical football," DBU football director Peter Moller said in a statement.

The Danes have enjoyed success in recent years, reaching the Euro 2020 semi-finals where they lost to England and losing to hosts Germany in the last 16 at Euro 2024.

An underwhelming performance at the Qatar World Cup, however, exposed weaknesses that Riemer, who was let go by Anderlecht in September, will have to address, especially against teams the Danes are expected to dominate.

"Becoming the national coach for Denmark is a big dream that is coming true, and I am enormously proud and honoured. At the same time, I feel completely ready for the task and am extremely motivated," Riemer said.

"I will give everything for this fantastic team and country, and together with the players, the staff and all the Danish fans, we will fight to achieve something great together."

Mentions
FootballDenmark
