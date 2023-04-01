Bridgestone to supply tyres to Formula E, Hankook to WRC

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Bridgestone to supply tyres to Formula E, Hankook to WRC
Bridgestone to supply tyres to Formula E, Hankook to WRC
Worker walks past a tyre with Bridgestone's logo
Worker walks past a tyre with Bridgestone's logo
Reuters
Bridgestone will take over from Hankook as the sole supplier of tyres to the all-electric Formula E world championship from 2026, the governing FIA said on Wednesday.

The move will be the first time the Japanese manufacturer has supplied a single-seater world championship since leaving Formula One at the end of 2010.

South Korea's Hankook will become the official supplier of the world rally championship, replacing Pirelli, on a three-year contract from 2025.

Pirelli last October signed a deal to supply Formula One until at least 2027 after a competitive tender that Bridgestone also entered.

Most Read
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller
Not a good time to face wounded Manchester United, says Chelsea's Pochettino
OPINION: Why Erik ten Hag persists with Marcus Rashford despite his lack of form
Mikel Arteta avoids blame game after David Raya's off night against Luton Town

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings