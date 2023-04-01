British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe mulls buying stake in Manchester United

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium
Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium
Reuters
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Sports is contemplating buying a minority stake in Manchester United rather than seeking full control, in an effort to end a nearly ten-month-long process to resolve the club's future ownership, Sky News reported on Monday.

Ratcliffe's INEOS Sports has proposed to the controlling Glazer family a deal that would see it acquiring chunks of both their shares and the Manchester United stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion, the report said.

Members of the Glazer family own a minority stake in Manchester United and control it through a dual-class share structure.

Manchester United and INEOS did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

