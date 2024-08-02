Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Brutal Carlos Alcaraz destroys Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach Olympic final

Brutal Carlos Alcaraz destroys Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach Olympic final

Updated
Alcaraz celebrates his win
Alcaraz celebrates his winReuters
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (21) powered into the Olympic singles final with a brutal 6-1, 6-1 thrashing of overwhelmed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) at Roland Garros on Friday.

The second seed is bidding to add the Olympic gold to the French Open and Wimbledon titles he won recently and was in devastating form on Court Philippe Chatrier.

From the moment Auger-Aliassime double-faulted to hand over an early service break it was one-way traffic a ruthless Alcaraz wrapped up the victory in little more than an hour.

Alcaraz will face either top seed Novak Djokovic or Italian Lorenzo Musetti in Sunday's gold-medal match.

They play their semi-final later on Friday.

"I played at a very high level from the beginning to the end," Alcaraz, who was sharper than in his quarter-final win against Tommy Paul, told Eurosport's Alex Corretja on court.

"One of my objectives at the beginning of the year was to win a gold medal and now we have this one match to try to get it and I am going to have fun.

"It's a very important moment for my team, my family and the Spanish people and I want to do the business."

Auger-Aliassime was bidding to become the first Canadian to reach an Olympic singles final and threw everything in his arsenal at Alcaraz, only to have it returned with interest.

"Be it the forehand, the forehand inside out, the back inside, I mean, every aspect, the movement, the defence, I was dominated, there's not much more to say," he said.

From the moment Auger-Aliassime double-faulted to hand over an early service break it was one-way traffic and a ruthless Alcaraz wrapped up the victory in little more than an hour.

Auger-Aliassime still has the possibility of taking home two medals as he will contest the bronze medal match in the mixed doubles later alongside Gabriela Dabrowski.

Mentions
Olympic GamesTennisAlcaraz Carlos
Related Articles
Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani speed into Olympic doubles final
Novak Djokovic faces Olympics fitness battle after knee injury scare
Olympics roundup: Andy Murray exits stage left, Simone Biles puts on heroic display
Show more
Tennis
Swiatek beats Schmiedlova with ease for consolation bronze at Roland Garros
Victoria Azarenka to face Aryna Sabalenka in WTA Washington quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic facing Musetti in semi-finals after Alcaraz seals final berth
Wimbledon to Olympic gold: Five magical Andy Murray moments
Andy Murray career ends after Olympic doubles defeat to Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz
Updated
Alcaraz energised by playing for the flag after seeing off Paul
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle begin Guehi talks, Roma sign Girona striker Dovbyk
Iga Swiatek in tears after shock Olympic semi-final defeat in Paris
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky becomes most decorated female swimmer, Biles wins gold
Paris Olympics LIVE: Teddy Riner clinches historic judo gold, Spain into football semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings