Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (21) powered into the Olympic singles final with a brutal 6-1, 6-1 thrashing of overwhelmed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) at Roland Garros on Friday.

The second seed is bidding to add the Olympic gold to the French Open and Wimbledon titles he won recently and was in devastating form on Court Philippe Chatrier.

From the moment Auger-Aliassime double-faulted to hand over an early service break it was one-way traffic a ruthless Alcaraz wrapped up the victory in little more than an hour.

Alcaraz will face either top seed Novak Djokovic or Italian Lorenzo Musetti in Sunday's gold-medal match.

They play their semi-final later on Friday.

"I played at a very high level from the beginning to the end," Alcaraz, who was sharper than in his quarter-final win against Tommy Paul, told Eurosport's Alex Corretja on court.

"One of my objectives at the beginning of the year was to win a gold medal and now we have this one match to try to get it and I am going to have fun.

"It's a very important moment for my team, my family and the Spanish people and I want to do the business."

Auger-Aliassime was bidding to become the first Canadian to reach an Olympic singles final and threw everything in his arsenal at Alcaraz, only to have it returned with interest.

"Be it the forehand, the forehand inside out, the back inside, I mean, every aspect, the movement, the defence, I was dominated, there's not much more to say," he said.

Auger-Aliassime still has the possibility of taking home two medals as he will contest the bronze medal match in the mixed doubles later alongside Gabriela Dabrowski.