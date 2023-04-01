Carolina Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after three seasons

Panthers owner David Tepper announced the move, adding that assistant GM Dan Morgan is in charge of day-to-day operations in the interim.
"As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager,'' Tepper said in a statement.
Fitterer was hired ahead of the 2021 season, and the franchise went 14-37 during his short reign. He hired Frank Reich last season, who Tepper fired after a 1-10 start to the 2023 season.
Fitterer moved up from ninth to No. 1 in order to draft Bryce Young in last year's draft. He gave up two first-round picks and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears, who now own the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft as a result of the Panthers finishing with the NFL's worst record.
Fitterer dealt perennial All-Pro Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers but eschewed trading Brian Burns to the Los Angeles Rams, who were offering two first-round picks. Burns will be a free agent after the sides were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal.