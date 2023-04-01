Carolina Panthers fire GM Scott Fitterer after three seasons

Scott Fitterer was with the Panthers for three seasons

The Carolina Panthers fired general manager Scott Fitterer (50) on Monday after three seasons.

Panthers owner David Tepper announced the move, adding that assistant GM Dan Morgan is in charge of day-to-day operations in the interim.

"As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager,'' Tepper said in a statement.

Fitterer was hired ahead of the 2021 season, and the franchise went 14-37 during his short reign. He hired Frank Reich last season, who Tepper fired after a 1-10 start to the 2023 season.

Fitterer moved up from ninth to No. 1 in order to draft Bryce Young in last year's draft. He gave up two first-round picks and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears, who now own the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft as a result of the Panthers finishing with the NFL's worst record.

Fitterer dealt perennial All-Pro Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers but eschewed trading Brian Burns to the Los Angeles Rams, who were offering two first-round picks. Burns will be a free agent after the sides were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal.